Five-star 2024 wide receiver commits to Tennessee

Five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday.

Matthews committed to the Vols over Georgia, Clemson and USC.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver is from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia.

Matthews is the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 4 wide receiver in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 3 player in Georgia, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

Matthews was named the Gwinnett County Wide Receiver of the Year honors in 2022. He recorded 48 receptions, 1,031 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns as a junior.

Following Matthews’ commitment, Tennessee’s 2024 class ranks No. 8 nationally and No. 5 in the Southeastern Conference.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Mike Matthews has Committed to Tennessee! The 6’2 185 WR from Lilburn, GA chose the Vols over Georgia, Clemson, and USC He is ranked as the No. 14 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 4 WR) 👀🍊https://t.co/LgZ7HiiJYh pic.twitter.com/DbE6u0coiL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 19, 2023

