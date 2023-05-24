Five-star 2024 recruiting target sets official visit to UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels are set to host a five-star 2024 recruiting target soon.

Forward Jarin Stevenson is close to making a decision on a commitment and reclassifying, and he plans to visit North Carolina before that decision. Per Inside Carolina, Stevenson will be on UNC’s campus Tuesday, May 30 for his official visit.

This visit is significant for both sides. Stevenson has been on the Tar Heels’ campus a few times, but scheduling the official visit this close to a decision is good news.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Stevenson has drawn interest from other programs in his recruitment, taking visits to Virginia, Georgetown and Missouri.

With decisions looming, five-star forward Jarin Stevenson is set to officially visit #UNC. Story: https://t.co/aqnYFPnJJ6 — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) May 24, 2023

The 6-foot-10, 200-pound forward out of Pittsboro has been a big recruiting target for the Tar Heels since earning an offer from Hubert Davis in October 2021.

With the Tar Heels having a scholarships available for the upcoming season, they have room to add Stevenson to the roster.

Advertisement

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire