Five-star 2024 Missouri wide receiver visiting Notre Dame today

The Irish missed out on one five-star receiver earlier this week when Florida’s Carnell Tate committed to Ohio State. That has not stopped the Marcus Freeman recruiting train, as today he turned his focus on another five-star wide out, Ryan Wingo.

The six-foot-two-inch and 198-pound receiver from the 2024 recruiting class is viewed as one of the best in the country. Already holding offers from LSU, Florida, Oregon, Texas and plenty of others, Wingo is currently in South Bend visiting with Freeman and the offensive staff. Football runs in the Wingo family, as his brother was a running back for Arkansas from 2009-2012.

The Irish currently have three commits in the 2024 cycle which include quarterback CJ Carr, and defensive linemen Brandon Davis-Swain and Owen Wafle.

Related

Arch Manning chooses Texas

List

Five top WR targets Notre Dame recruits harder after missing out on Tate

List

Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments

List

Five initial thoughts regarding QB Carr’s commitment to Notre Dame

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen