Five-star 2024 defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham takes unofficial visit to Texas

The month of June continues to get bigger for Steve Sarkisian and his staff.

The Longhorns are expected to host numerous highly rated prospects for official visits over the next two weekends, headlined by five-star quarterback Arch Manning and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill.

However, a few unofficial visits spread throughout the madness cannot be overlooked. Elite five-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham announced via Twitter that he was at the University of Texas on Thursday for an unofficial visit.

Cunningham is one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class and will certainly become a priority target for Texas. The Georgia native is rated the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 1 overall recruit in the state, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Cunningham recorded 66 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 2021. Up to this point, he has taken unofficial visits to Texas, Florida, Georgia Tech and Tennessee among others.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.