Five-star 2024 defensive end will officially visit Ohio State

The search for an elite defensive end is one of Ohio State’s top priorities for the 2024 recruiting class.

One of the those prospects, Washington, D.C.’s Dylan Stewart is highly considering the Buckeyes. The 6-foot, 5-inch and 235 pound edge rusher is viewed as one of the top prospects in the country, ranking as the 2nd player at his position and 10th overall in the country by the 247Sports composite.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Stewart visited Columbus in March, and that trip really opened his eyes. It was enough for him to plan an official visit starting on June 16th. He will make his way through all his top contenders during the month and it will go a long ways with his decision on where to play.

Five-Star EDGE Dylan Stewart will take Official Visits to these 4️⃣ schools starting next weekend The 6’6 250 EDGE from Washington D.C. is ranked as the No. 1 Player in the ‘24 Class 👀https://t.co/O6UoMSwKAU pic.twitter.com/NAjVHom6Nu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 27, 2023

In the 2024 recruiting class, Ohio State does not yet have a commitment from a defensive end and if they land Stewart, it would be a huge recruiting win.

More!

This chart shows why Ohio State running back Miyan Williams is elite The five top-rated Ohio State "athlete" recruits since 2000 The five top-rated Ohio State safety recruits since 2000 Former Ohio State defensive back Amir Riep announces transfer destination Ohio State football high atop ESPN's future college football offense rankings

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire