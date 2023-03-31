Five-star 2024 DB planning multiple return trips Florida

Billy Napier isn’t letting up on the recruiting trail. After a top-15 finish in 247Sports’ 2023 team recruiting rankings, the Gators are looking to continue acquiring talent.

Currently the No. 9 class in the 2024 ranking, the Gators are looking to bring in five-star defensive back recruit Xavier Filsaime back to Gainesville for a second visit for the Orange and Blue game, according to Swamp247.

After completing a two-day stay earlier in March, Filsaime confirmed that he will be visiting Gainesville again for an official visit, but did not specify a date. The No. 3 safety in the 2024 class has Florida roots. Despite currently living in Texas and playing for McKinney High School, Filsaime lived in Florida until middle school, when his family moved to the Lone Star State.

When talking to 247Sports, the six-foot-one, 180-pound prospect was very impressed during his first visit to campus. He specifically mentioned new defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, who replaced Patrick Toney after the latter left for the NFL, and how he believes Armstrong is the right man for the job.

This is good news, given that Filsaime was offered a scholarship by Toney. Lots of people had questions about how Armstrong would be able to build relationships with recruits after the departure of Toney. If one of the best players at his position is any indicator, Armstrong will be just fine.

According to the 247Sports composite, Filsaime is Texas’ No. 7 player in the class of 2024. His anticipated official visit to Florida will come sometime this summer, possibly paired with his official visit to Georgia which is currently scheduled for June 16.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire