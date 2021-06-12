Five-star 2023 QB Arch Manning impresses with beautiful throw during Clemson visit

You may not be familiar with Arch Manning, the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. However, that will soon come to change.

The young stud has started his college visits and he’s quickly turning heads with his inherent talent.

The five-star 2023 quarterback plays for Isidore Newman in New Orleans, and his recent performance during his Clemson visit was nothing short of impressive.

Last week in South Carolina, Manning launched a textbook 45-yard touchdown pass that went viral within minutes after being posted to social media. On Twitter alone, the play accumulated nearly three million views, and was one of the ‘trending’ front-runners.

On the receiving end of the beautiful dime was Matayo Uiagalelei, a five-star defensive end/tight end prospect from California.

Watch the throw everyone’s raving about:

Arch Manning throws a DIME at Clemson’s camp 🤯 He’s the nephew of Peyton and Eli (via @thekjhenry) pic.twitter.com/LI1O2J4aHN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 6, 2021

Success in the quarterback position runs deep in the Manning family. Arch Manning is the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning. His father is Cooper Manning, who showed great promise in high school but suffered from spinal stenosis shortly before college–ending his career.

His uncle and former Giants quarterback Eli Manning jokingly responded to the tweet saying he was the one who taught Arch how to flip the football after a pump fake.

Although Arch is young, he has already shown great promise in continuing the Manning’s football success.

Makes you wonder what the Manning boys’ secret to the golden arm is.

One thing we do know–the Tigers need this boy in the Bayou.