Five star 2023 linebacker Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M

College football struggles are a vicious cycle. Poor performances on the field lead to players deciding they don’t want to be a part of your program any more. Meaning current players leave through the transfer portal, or prospects either decommit, or leave you out of their recruitment entirely.

On Monday, following the Aggies fifth consecutive loss, a 41-24 drubbing at the hands of the Florida Gators, the first domino fell in what could be a tough stretch for the Aggies.

Five star linebacker, Anthony Hill, the 17th ranked player in the nation, and the country’s top 2023 linebacker recruit announced that he is decommitting from Texas A&M.

BREAKING: Five-Star LB Anthony Hill Jr. has Decommitted from Texas A&M. The No. 1 LB in the ‘23 Class had been committed to the Aggies since July. Hill tells me he plans on taking his recruitment down to signing day.https://t.co/oOIR7fIQUA pic.twitter.com/GlSGZfSuwG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 7, 2022

The announcement comes less than 48 hours after he was at Kyle Field for the second week in a row to watch the Aggies struggle on the field, and will likely not be the last of this kind of announcement over the coming weeks.

We know the Aggies will continue to work hard to bring Hill back in the fold, but the odds are stacked heavily against them, as Hill, who chose A&M over Texas in July, will be visiting Austin soon.

