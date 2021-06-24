Five-star 2023 athlete has Ohio State football in his final three

Ohio State is still working on the 2022 football recruiting class. Heck, there’s still a big fish out there for the 2021 class. However, it’s that point in the recruiting cycle when we start to hear some buzz and chatter for the next class as well, this time, the 2023 one.

There hasn’t been an official commitment in the class yet for Ohio State, but there have been offers and a lot of evaluation with camps and visits now occurring. And, on that note, the Buckeyes just made it in the final three for a five-star prospect for the class, athlete Treyaun Webb.

Out of Trinity Christian in Jacksonville, Florida, Webb is currently rated as the No. 4 athlete and 34th overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. And … he just included OSU in his final three according to an announcement he made on Twitter.

I Will Be Committing To One Of These Schools In August On CBS Sports 🙏🏾#AGTG pic.twitter.com/C9TBpZ5jfL — Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) June 23, 2021

The other two schools in the running are the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners. There’s no solid footing on which way Webb is leaning at the moment, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on things as information is made available.

