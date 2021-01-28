Five-star 2022 QB Gunner Stockton commits to Georgia

Five-star 2022 Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton, the top dual-threat signal-caller in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports, has committed to Georgia.

Stockton was originally committed to South Carolina, but backed off his commitment to the Gamecocks after the firing of head coach Will Muschamp and the departure of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, his primary recruiter. Many thought Stockton might follow Bobo to Auburn after his appointment to Bryan Harsin’s staff, but Georgia ultimately won the battle due in large part to Stockton’s relationship with head coach Kirby Smart.

“The day after Coach Muschamp was fired I called Coach Smart and told him I was worried about what was going on at South Carolina,” Stockton told 247Sports’ Rusty Mansell. “We talked about everything and he assured me that I was the quarterback that he wanted for the Class of 2022. My relationship with Coach Monken and Coach Faulkner has grown. I’m excited to compete for my home state team.

“I just feel really good about the team, the staff, the school, everything. I already have relationships with lots of the current players, and the recruiting Class of 2022 is going to be made up of guys I already have great relationships with. Plus, I couldn’t say no to Coach Smart twice. At Georgia, you always have a chance to win the SEC and be a National Champion. That’s my dream.”

Florida, Florida State, North Carolina and Texas were also involved with Stockton prior to his commitment to Georgia.

Stockton passed for 3,128 yards and 45 touchdowns with just four interceptions as a junior and rushed for 1,581 yards and 26 touchdowns as well. According to the industry-generated 247Sports composite rankings, he is the No. 27 recruit in the class of 2022, as well as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and No. 3 prospect in his home state of Georgia.