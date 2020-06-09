Five-star 2021 QB and Maryland target Caleb Williams sets commitment date

Gonzaga College High School and five-star 2021 quarterback Caleb Williams has set his commitment date.

In his latest 'All on the Line' blog, the rising high school senior announced that he would be announcing his commitment on July 4.

Williams is ranked the No. 1 quarterback and the fourth overall player in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports. The passer is the second-ranked quarterback on ESPN's top 300 list.

The quarterback previously narrowed his list of schools to three, with his home school, the University of Maryland, making the list. However, according to 247Sports Crystal Ball, the Sooners are the heavy favorite to land the quarterback.

The Terps landed a major transfer last month when Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, announced that he was transferred to the school. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was previously was Alabama's offensive coordinator before accepting the Terps head coaching job in December of 2018 and has had a strong relationship with the Tagovailoa family since.

However, landing Tagovailoa might have hurt the Terps chances of Williams staying home. Tagovailoa will presumably have to sit out the 2020 season due to transfer rules but will have the chance to compete for the starting gig in 2021, the same time Williams would arrive on campus. Tagovailoa still has three years of eligibility remaining.

Should Williams go to Oklahoma, he would likely only have to sit behind quarterback Spencer Rattler for one season, as Rattler could declare for the NFL Draft after that. Oklahoma currently doesn't have any other passer on the roster or committed to the university that would challenge Williams for the starting gig in 2022.

Another reason Williams could be leaning towards Oklahoma is that head coach Lincoln Riley has done an incredible job getting his passers to the next level. Riley took over as the Sooners head coach in 2017, and since then, all three of the starting quarterbacks he's coached were NFL Draft picks; Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both went No. 1 overall in their respective drafts, while Jalen Hurts was a second-round pick this past year.

However, Locksley is really starting to gain momentum during the 2021 recruiting cycle. As it stands now, the Terps currently have 16 players committed, including five four-star prospects. Maryland currently has the 14th ranked recruiting class in the country, according to 247 Sports, which is a major jump from their 31st ranking a year ago.

