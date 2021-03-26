Five-star 2021 CG Hunter Sallis commits to Gonzaga

Five-star Omaha (Neb.) Millard North combo guard Hunter Sallis is heading to Gonzaga.

The No. 6 recruit in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports brought an end to his recruitment Friday morning, committing to the Bulldogs over Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA, among others.

Sallis is now the highest-rated prospect to ever commit to Gonzaga.

“I feel like it was the right fit because I had already gotten down there on an official visit and I felt comfortable with the coaches,” Sallis said, per 247Sports’ Eric Bossi. “It was really about how they were on the visit. I was able to get there and really get to know them as people instead of just coaches.”

According to 247Sports, Sallis is the No. 2 combo guard in his class behind Jaden Hardy. He is also the top recruit in his home state of Nebraska. Sallis’ commitment could be just the beginning of a stretch of recruiting victories for Gonzaga, as Chet Holmgren, the top recruit in the class of 2021, is currently considered a Bulldogs lean.

“Sallis is a big guard who can play on or off the ball,” 247Sports’ Brian Snow said in his scouting report of the combo guard. “He is right around 6-foot-4 with the ability to really make shots, long arms, and is a solid athlete who has gotten better at a rapid rate.

“With his basketball IQ and passing ability, he serves as someone who can be a lead guard who takes care of the basketball and controls the game as a scorer and a distributor. Once he gains strength and gets more confident in his own ability the sky is the limit for what he can accomplish going forward.”