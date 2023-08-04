Five Sooners named to College Sports Wire’s Preseason All-Big 12 teams

Fall camp has started for many programs across America. Oklahoma is in that mix, with the Sooners starting practice this week. It’s been a long time coming, but the light at the end of the tunnel is here, and football is close.

With camp underway, figuring out which players will be the cream of the crop is what’s on everyone’s mind. College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn ranked the top 25 players in the Big 12 heading into 2023. Who are the players that have taken a step, and who will come out of nowhere to have breakout seasons?

College Sports Wire selected their preseason All-Big 12 teams. We take a look at the five Oklahoma Sooners that made the list.

First-Team: Jovantae Barnes, Running Back

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarco Murray has expressed his desire for a “bell cow” back. Someone to be “the guy.” If one person has a head start on that front, it’s sophomore Jovantae Barnes.

Barnes rushed for over 500 yards as a true freshman, and if he can improve his pass-catching and be more decisive with his cuts, he can easily be an all-conference type of back.

First-Team: Ethan Downs, EDGE

Sep 10, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) in action during the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Joining Jovantae Barnes on the first team is defensive lineman Ethan Downs. Downs tied for the team lead in sacks last year with 4.5 and should perform much better in a scheme he’s had two offseasons to acclimate to. It was a strong close to the season for Downs, collecting two sacks and seven tackles for loss in Oklahoma’s final three games of Big 12 play.

He’s added some mass to his frame, which should also help him set the edge in Oklahoma’s attempts to be a better run defense.

Second-Team: Austin Stogner, TE

Nov 7, 2020; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Austin Stogner (18) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Returning to Norman after spending one season at South Carolina, Austin Stogner is the second-team tight end on the list.

He’s no stranger to playing in Norman. With Brayden Willis gone and the younger tight ends still acclimating to college football, Stogner is the big dog in the tight end room this year.

He’ll have significant responsibilities in the offense just like Willis did last season.

Second-Team: Andrew Raym, Center

OU offensive lineman Andrew Raym (73) warms up before facing West Virginia on Sept. 25 in Norman. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Andrew Raym is at a significant crossroads in his career. He has noticeable talent, and the NFL can see it. He received NFL Draft love last offseason, and it hasn’t slowed down.

He needs to remain healthy and be more consistent. Another offseason with Jerry Schmidt in the weight room should have him ready to take another step toward realizing his potential.

Second-Team: Danny Stutsman, LB

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Danny Stutsman is expected to take another step as a second-year starter in Brent Venables’ defense. He’s the vocal and emotional leader on the defense. He can elevate his play and impact the rest of this Oklahoma defense in a way he hasn’t before.

It’s year two in this complex scheme, and he will undoubtedly be asked to do more to help others around him get lined up and hold them accountable to improve on a historically bad defense from 2022.

