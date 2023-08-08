Five Sooner targets on MaxPreps All-American football first and second teams

After landing a top-five class in 2023, the Oklahoma Sooners hope for even more in 2024. They are currently sitting at No. 14 in 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

But these next few weeks could prove big for the Sooners’ recruiting ranking. They have a chance to move up quite a bit and could be close to another top-five recruiting class.

MaxPreps released their preseason All-American Football teams, and five Oklahoma targets made the first or second team.

Of the players that made the team, one player is already committed, three others decide in the next three weeks, and the other one decides at the beginning of September.

Let’s take a look at where MaxPreps ranks these Sooner targets.

Taylor Tatum - 5-Star RB - First team

Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running backs coach Demarco Murray

before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start off with the commitment. Taylor Tatum is one of two first-team running backs. The nation’s top-ranked back rushed for more than 1,800 yards and 33 touchdowns last season. He looks to be a key piece for the Sooners in a loaded running back room.

David Stone - 5-Star DL - First team

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Next up is Oklahoma native David Stone. It’s been a long time since the Sooners landed a five-star interior defensive lineman, but they have the chance to do just that. Todd Bates has built a strong relationship with the talented defensive lineman and hopes to get his commitment on Aug. 26, 2023.

Williams Nwaneri - 5-Star DL - First team

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Williams Nwaneri might be the most prized recruit in the entire class. The 5-Star DL is one of the best prospects in the nation.

He’s a player many believe the Sooners are the frontrunner for, thanks to the relationship built with Miguel Chavis. As we get closer to his commitment date on Aug. 14, 2023, anticipation is building to see who he’ll choose.

Brayden Platt - First team LB

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof shouts during the University of Oklahoma’s annual spring football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 23, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Brayden Platt is a talented linebacker who is deciding between Oklahoma and the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 4, 2023. The Washington native led his team to their first state title and was the 2022 MaxPreps Washington Player of the Year.

Caden Durham - Second team RB

(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman-USA TODAY Sports)

At one point this one felt like a lock for the Sooners. Caden Durham is an Oklahoma legacy and grew up watching DeMarco Murray. But as time has gone on, his love for track has led him to a like commitment to the LSU Tigers. Fans will find out soon enough as he has moved up his commitment date to Aug. 10, 2023.

