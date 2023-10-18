Five senses of Saturday from Ohio State-Purdue
Relive all of the best moments in and around Ross–Ade Stadium from the Week 7 Ohio State-Purdue contest., including the spirit of gameday and the electricity of the fans.
Relive all of the best moments in and around Ross–Ade Stadium from the Week 7 Ohio State-Purdue contest., including the spirit of gameday and the electricity of the fans.
The New York Giants quarterback missed the team's game against the Buffalo Bills.
“If they give me the opportunity, I’m going to jump at it.”
Phil Mickelson insists that, regardless of how the merger works out, more Tour members are ready to jump to LIV Golf.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Watson confirmed he has a rotator cuff injury and clarified some previously unclear details.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde take a look into this weekend’s most interesting game between Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State before diving into a bevy of other college football news.
Jorge Martin delivers a fantasy-specific overview of NFL teams with question marks in their backfields.
Dalton Del Don examines five situations where the stats don't tell the whole story, including why Breece Hall will run wild after the Jets' bye.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Larson looks to win his second straight race at Homestead on Sunday.
Penix is at -145 to win while no other player has better than 10-to-1 odds.
It's no surprise that Verstappen is the overwhelming favorite to win Sunday's race.
"I wish I was getting paid," Merianne Do said after going viral.
What better time for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' after a wild MNF game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the insanity plus get his reaction to beating the fantasy football expert at his own game in the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football league.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Matt Harmon, host of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show, to talk all things wide receivers. But first, the duo react to some funny things from the sports weekend, including the conspiracy theory around the enthusiastic Los Angeles Chargers fan, Aaron Rodgers' comments on his return from injury and the Tyreek Hill backflip celebration. Next, Charles and Matt discuss a few receivers who have been rumored to be on the trade block heading into the NFL trade deadline, including Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and the Denver Broncos WRs (Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton). Finally, Charles leans on Matt's expertise on the wide receiver position to give a status report on some rookie and sophomore wideouts, including Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers, Puka Nacua, Drake London and Jahan Dotson (plus: what's wrong with the Washington Commanders offense?)
The Milwaukee Brewers are one step closer to repairing American Family Field after the Wisconsin Assembly approved the funding plan.
Rodgers and the Jets are keeping hope alive on a long-shot return to the postseason.
Austin Ekeler went up against himself in a Week 6 fantasy matchup. While he won the fake football tilt, he wished he didn't because of what it meant for the Chargers.
With the first week of NHL action in the books, it's time to look at certain players who could be cut or traded.