Five selected to OHSBCA District 9 first team

Jun. 4—St. Paul senior pitcher Scotty Adelman was voted the Player of the Year and two South Central players were also first team in Division IV of the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association District 9 teams, which were released on May 20.

Adelman, who was also the Firelands Conference Pitcher of the Year as he helped the Flyers (19-8, 12-2) to a fourth straight conference title, was 9-2 with a 2.17 ERA on the mound this season.

The NCAA Div. II Tiffin University recruit struck out 121 batters to 25 walks in 67 2/3 innings. In seven Firelands Conference starts, Adelman was 7-0 with a 1.36 ERA. He struck out 92 batters with 15 walks and allowed 32 hits in 46 2/3 innings.

For South Central, junior Sam Seidel and sophomore Karl Ferber were first team selections.

In 25 games for the Trojans (14-11), Seidel, a Bowling Green State University recruit, hit .481 (39 for 81) with 12 doubles, seven triples, two home runs and 27 RBIs. He also scored 42 runs and walked 23 times while striking out just eight times in 105 plate appearances. Ferber hit .468 (36 for 77) with 12 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 42 RBIs, and had a 3.31 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 19 walks in 55 innings on the mound.

Earning second team was St. Paul sophomore Luke Blum and junior Tyler Perkins, along with Plymouth senior Luke Hamann and junior Cole Wentz.

Blum hit .412 (35 for 85) with nine doubles, one triple and 19 RBIs. On the mound, Perkins finished 4-4 with a 2.92 ERA in nine starts. He struck out 60 and walked 20 in 50 1/3 innings.

Hamann batted .438 (32 for 73) with six doubles and 17 RBIs, while Wentz hit .394 with four doubles and 16 RBIs and was 6-3 with a 4.20 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 20 walks in 45 innings.

Honorable mention choices in Div. IV included St. Paul's Eli Fisher (junior) and Adam Baker (senior), and South Central seniors Blaine Wheeler and Jackson McCormack.

Co-Coach of the Year honors went to Hopewell-Loudon's Tony Swanagan and St. Paul's Aaron Fries.

Hired prior to the 2020 season, Fries did not officially coach the Flyers until this year, guiding the team to the outright conference title and a Division IV sectional championship along with a No. 18 ranking in the final state coaches poll.

DIVISION II

Norwalk's Minor is first team

Junior infielder Ian Minor landed a spot on the first team in Div. II for the Truckers, who finished 17-11 this season.

In 28 games, Minor hit .432 (38 for 88) with 15 doubles, two triples, one home run and 32 RBIs while scoring 29 runs.

The Truckers also had four players earn second team honors, which included senior Nate Adelman and a trio of juniors in Eli Obringer, Caleb Sommers and Sam Battles.

Adelman hit .329 (24 for 73) with seven doubles, three triples, one home run and 22 RBIs in 27 games this season, while Obringer hit .388 (40 for 103) with five doubles, one home run, 23 RBIs and scored 27 runs in 28 games.

Sommers hit .394 (37 for 94) with two doubles, 19 RBIs and 24 runs scored. Battles hit .392 (40 for 102) with 11 doubles, a triple and 15 RBIs along with 31 runs in 28 games.

Earning honorable mention for Norwalk was junior Buddy Baker and senior Thomas Gfell. Baker was 5-1 in eight starts with a 1.61 ERA this season. He struck out 25 in 39 1/3 innings of work. Gfell finished 4-2 with a 1.97 ERA this season in 11 games (eight starts). He allowed 14 earned runs on 46 hits with 35 strikeouts and seven walks in 49 2/3 innings.

DIVISION III

Edison's Simon voted first team

Junior Thomas Simon was selected to the first team in Div. III for the Chargers (17-12).

Simon was 9-1 with a 0.94 ERA this season in 11 starts for the district champion Chargers. He struck out 111 batters with 16 walks in 67 2/3 innings this season. He also hit .317 with two doubles and 12 RBIs.

Simon's teammate, sophomore Clinton Finnen, was a second team selection. Earning second team also included Western Reserve sophomore Logan Wiegel and junior Matt Jarrett.

Honorable mention selections for the Chargers included sophomore Dominic Dymond and junior Noah Smith.

Western juniors Carson Roe and Jude Muenz were also honorable mention, along with Willard seniors Austin Adelman and Jake Cok, and New London seniors Jacob Shaver and Grant Heileman.

OHSBCA Northwest District 9 baseball teams

DIVISION I

FIRST TEAM: Garret Pike, Anthony Wayne, Sr.; Cam Darrington, Perrysburg, Sr.; Chase Hunt, Ashland, Sr.; Ryan Thompson, Perrysburg, Jr.; Conner Holck, Anthony Wayne, Sr.; Christian Gulgin, Perrysburg, Sr.; Kanyon Gagich, Perrysburg, Jr.; Andy Boros, Perrysburg, Sr.; Alex Gerken, Anthony Wayne, Sr.; Chase Saneholtz, Anthony Wayne, Jr.; Noah English, Perrysburg, Sr.

Player of the Year: Garret Pike, Anthony Wayne.

Coach of the Year: Mark Nell, Anthony Wayne.

SECOND TEAM: Dominic Carlson, Anthony Wayne, So.; Owen Wright, Fremont Ross, Jr.; Jonathan Szymanowski, Fremont Ross, Sr.; Ben Robeson, Perrysburg, Jr.; Ty Roder, Anthony Wayne, Sr.; Logan Garrett, Anthony Wayne, Sr.; Hudson Smith, Perrysburg, Sr.; Connor Walendzak, Perrysburg, So.; Micah Olvera, Fremont Ross, Jr.; Marco Morrison, Anthony Wayne, So.

HONORABLE MENTION: Brayden Guhn, Fremont Ross, So.; Adam Hrynciw, Fremont Ross, So.; TJ Takats, Perrysburg, So.; Aiden Pratt, Perrysburg, Sr.; Jon Metzger, Ashland, So.; Logan Falk, Ashland, Fr.; Evan Ruhe, Anthony Wayne, Sr.; Even Anderson, Anthony Wayne, Sr.; Kaden Mullins, Mansfield Madison, Sr.; Seth Ohl, Mansfield Madison, Jr.

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM: Chase Carter, Lexington, Sr.; Marshall Shepherd, Shelby, Jr.; Jacob Krausher, Vermilion, Sr.; Blaine Bowman, Shelby, Jr.; Luke Walton, Perkins, Jr.; Dilon Overmyer, Clyde, Jr.; Carson Mellott, Columbian, Jr.; Ian Minor, Norwalk, Jr.; Marek Albert, Shelby, Sr.; Mason Dick, Clyde, Sr.; Cole Parker, Huron, Sr.; Keegan Ray, Bellevue, Sr.

Player of the Year: Chase Carter, Lexington.

Coach of the Year: Jon Amicone, Shelby.

SECOND TEAM: Jaden Myers, Columbian, Jr.; Luke Shepherd, Shelby, Jr.; Jared Scott, Clear Fork, Jr.; Eli Obringer, Norwalk, Jr.; Carter Klausing, Vermilion, Sr.; Cole Pauley, Lexington, Jr.; Caleb Sommers, Norwalk, Jr.; Jordan Wright, Upper Sandusky, Sr.; Brody Symsick, Galion, Jr.; Nate Adelman, Norwalk, Sr.; Sam Battles, Norwalk, Jr.; Zach Murray, Huron, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION: Joshua Henley, Mansfield Senior, Sr.; Lintin Little, Mansfield Senior, Jr.; Jackson Smalley, Upper Sandusky, So.; Kaden Holman, Upper Sandusky, Fr.; Braeden George, Port Clinton, Sr.; Grant Miller, Port Clinton, Sr.; Tyler Walton, Perkins, Sr.; Ben Keller, Perkins, Jr.; Aidan Sprang, Fostoria, So.; Jared Durst, Fostoria, Jr.; Jack Wells, Vermilion, Jr.; Nick Werth, Vermilion, Sr.; Kadyn Yates, Huron, Sr.; Joey Schade, Huron, Jr.; Anthony D'Amico, Sandusky, Sr.; Tasavion Jones, Sandusky, Sr.; William Lozier, Clyde, Jr.; Zach Hickman, Clyde, Sr.; Buddy Baker, Norwalk, Jr.; Thomas Gfell, Norwalk, Sr.; Gabe Hamilton, Lexington, Sr.; Kevan Grimm, Lexington, Sr.; Kaleb Hollar, Clear Fork, Jr.; Ben Blubaugh, Clear Fork, Sr.; Caden Armstrong, Ontario, Sr.; Owen Hatfield, Ontario, Sr.; Logan Green, Shelby, Jr.; Alex Bruskotter, Shelby, Fr.; Tandon Lemmon, Columbian, Sr.; Brayden Roggow, Columbian, Fr.; Hunter Etienne, Bellevue, Sr.; Adam Hosang, Bellevue, Sr.; Troy Manring, Galion, Sr.; Carter Keinath, Galion, Sr.

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM: Andrew Kuenzli, Riverdale, Sr.; Cade Hamilton, Colonel Crawford, Sr.; Drayton Burkhart, Colonel Crawford, Sr.; Gunner Gregg, Oak Harbor, Sr.; Thomas Simon, Edison, Jr.; Lincoln Garlock, Findlay Liberty-Benton, So.; Cody Taylor, Bucyrus Wynford, Sr.; Owen Barker, Ashland Crestview, So.; Kam Garlock, Findlay Liberty-Benton, So.; Leyton Appleby, Bucyrus Wynford, Sr.

Co-Players of the Year: Andrew Kuenzli, Riverdale; Cade Hamilton, Colonel Crawford

Coach of the Year: Dan Gorbett, Colonel Crawford

SECOND TEAM: Clint Finnen, Edison, So.; Ashton Schroeder, Oak Harbor, Sr.; Turner Bridgford, Seneca East, Sr.; Ben Palomo, Margaretta, Jr.; Carson Feichtner, Colonel Crawford, Jr.; Logan Wiegel, Western Reserve, So.; Jayden Bonnell, Lakota, Sr.; Mason Richards, Findlay Liberty-Benton, Sr.; Matt Jarrett, Western Reserve, Jr.; Kael Scott, Bucyrus, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION: Trey Moser, Findlay Liberty-Benton, Jr.; Damien Bisson, Findlay Liberty-Benton, Sr.; Carson Roe, Western Reserve, Jr.; Jude Muenz, Western Reserve, Jr.; Hunter George, Crestview, Jr.; Mason Ringler, Crestview, So.; Brandon Hines, Seneca East, So.; Caden Fritz, Seneca East, Fr.; Nick Middleton, Bucyrus, Sr.; Malachi Bayless, Bucyrus, Fr.; Dylon Robinson, Wynford, So.; Grant McGuire, Wynford, Fr.; Josh Matz, Lakota, Jr.; Ben Hovis, Lakota, Jr.; Austin Adelman, Willard, Sr.; Jake Cok, Willard, Sr.; Mason McKibben, Colonel Crawford, Sr.; Brock Ritzhaupt, Colonel Crawford, Sr.; Jacob Shaver, New London, Sr.; Grant Heileman, New London, Sr.; Dominic Dymond, Edison, So.; Noah Smith, Edison, Jr.; Luke Morris, Riverdale, Sr.; Trevor Hattery, Riverdale, Sr.

DIVISION IV

FIRST TEAM: Scotty Adelman, St. Paul, Sr.; Sam Seidel, South Central, Jr.; Caden Parsons, Crestline, Sr.; Ashton Bour, Hopewell-Loudon, Jr.; Josh Gase, Tiffin Calvert, Sr.; Brody Deck, Fremont SJCC, Sr.; Noah Miller, Hopewell-Loudon, Sr.; Nick Seifert, Tiffin Calvert, Sr.; Blake Michael, Fremont SJCC, Sr.; Karl Ferber, South Central, So.; Casey Clouse, Old Fort, Jr.; Anderson Gennari, St. Mary CC, Sr.; Alex Kanney, Buckeye Central, Jr.

Player of the Year: Scotty Adelman, St. Paul.

Co-coaches of the Year: Tony Swanagan, Hopewell-Loudon; Aaron Fries, St. Paul.

SECOND TEAM: Luke Hamman, Plymouth, Sr.; Tyler Hayman, Mohawk, Sr.; Andrew Smollen, Lucas, So.; Nick Palm, Calvert, So.; Trey Combs, Mohawk, Sr.; Ian Yeater, Carey, Sr.; Carson Whipple, New Riegel, Jr.; Luke Blum, St. Paul, So.; Tyler Perkins, St. Paul, Jr.; Elliot Geissman, Buckeye Central, Jr.; Luke Jameson, Hopewell-Loudon, Sr.; Cole Wentz, Plymouth, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION: Kaiden Vaughn, Buckeye Central, Jr.; Tommy Phillips, Buckeye Central, Sr.; Ethan Clark, Crestline, Sr.; Brock Noblit, Crestline, Sr.; Will Connell, Mansfield Christian, So.; Joshua Kochhesier, Mansfield Christian, Jr.; Brody Hohman, New Riegel, Fr.; Brandon Seifert, New Riegel, Sr.; Cole Stull, Fremont SJCC, Sr.; Derek Ritzman, Fremont SJCC, Sr.; Eli Fisher, St. Paul, Jr.; Adam Baker, St. Paul, Sr.; Adam Sendelbach, Hopewell-Loudon, Sr.; Tyson Swanagan, Hopewell-Loudon, Jr.; Shane Ott, Old Fort, Sr.; Myles Miller, Old Fort, Jr.; Nathan Geary, Mohawk, Jr.; Blake Harper, Mohawk, Sr.; Carter Frederick, Carey, Sr.; Jordan Vallejo, Carey, Jr.; Ethan Vera, Calvert, Sr.; Hunter Yeakle, Calvert, Jr.; Kaidn Scott, Arcadia, Sr.; Ethan Smart, Arcadia, Sr.; Blaine Wheeler, South Central, Sr.; Jackson McCormack, South Central, Sr.

