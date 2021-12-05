Five SEC teams in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The championship games are now behind us.

And with the dust settled, five SEC teams are in this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Alabama jumps to the top spot, Georgia slides to three, Ole Miss stays at eight, Kentucky is at 20, and Arkansas is ranked at 24.

Mississippi State received two votes to be a top 25 team.

Here is a look at the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

List

