Breaking News:

Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati make CFP field

Five SEC teams in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Zac Blackerby
·2 min read

The championship games are now behind us.

And with the dust settled, five SEC teams are in this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Alabama jumps to the top spot, Georgia slides to three, Ole Miss stays at eight, Kentucky is at 20, and Arkansas is ranked at 24.

Mississippi State received two votes to be a top 25 team.

Here is a look at the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

PTS

1st

Prev

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Alabama

12-1

1540

54

2

1

1/5

2

Michigan

12-1

1474

5

3

1

2/NR

3

Georgia

12-1

1420

0

1

-2

1/5

4

Cincinnati

13-0

1392

3

4

2/10

5

Notre Dame

11-1

1266

0

6

1

5/13

6

Baylor

11-2

1204

0

9

3

6/NR

7

Ohio State

10-2

1170

0

7

3/12

8

Mississippi

10-2

1134

0

8

8/25

9

Oklahoma State

11-2

1036

0

5

-4

5/23

10

Michigan State

10-2

903

0

13

3

6/NR

11

Utah

10-3

893

0

17

6

11/NR

12

Pittsburgh

11-2

886

0

15

3

12/NR

13

Oklahoma

10-2

853

0

11

-2

2/13

14

Brigham Young

10-2

792

0

14

10/NR

15

Oregon

10-3

589

0

10

-5

3/15

16

Iowa

10-3

561

0

12

-4

2/18

17

UL Lafayette

12-1

444

0

21

4

17/NR

18

NC State

9-3

436

0

20

2

18/NR

19

Wake Forest

10-3

389

0

18

-1

9/NR

20

Kentucky

9-3

327

0

22

2

11/NR

21

Houston

11-2

315

0

16

-5

16/NR

22

Clemson

9-3

252

0

24

2

2/NR

23

Texas A&M

8-4

239

0

23

5/NR

24

Arkansas

8-4

185

0

25

1

11/NR

25

Texas-San Antonio

12-1

146

0

NR

2

16/NR

List

Ranking every SEC football coach

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

Recommended Stories