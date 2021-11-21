Five SEC teams in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
The SEC accounts for a fifth of the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
The Georgia Bulldogs hold the top spot, Alabama is the number two team, Ole Miss is ranked eight, Texas A&M is 14, and the Kentucky Wildcats are ranked 25 in the latest poll.
Arkansas fell out of the poll after losing to Alabama. They were ranked 22 last week.
Check out the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
11-0
1550
62
1
—
1/5
2
10-1
1450
0
2
—
1/5
3
10-1
1428
0
4
1
3/12
4
11-0
1388
0
3
-1
2/10
5
10-1
1258
0
6
1
5/13
6
10-1
1250
0
7
1
6/NR
7
10-1
1210
0
9
2
7/23
8
9-2
1049
0
10
2
8/25
9
10-1
1010
0
11
2
2/11
10
9-2
977
0
13
3
10/NR
11
9-2
864
0
5
-6
3/12
12
9-2
722
0
14
2
2/18
13
9-2
698
0
8
-5
6/NR
14
8-3
683
0
16
2
5/NR
15
9-2
675
0
15
—
10/NR
16
10-1
572
0
17
1
16/NR
17
9-2
507
0
19
2
17/NR
18
8-3
485
0
20
2
15/NR
19
8-3
478
0
25
6
18/NR
20
11-0
475
0
18
-2
16/NR
21
9-2
404
0
12
-9
9/NR
22
10-1
257
0
23
1
20/NR
23
10-1
236
0
21
-2
21/NR
24
8-3
196
0
24
—
18/NR
25
8-3
91
0
NR
1
11/NR