Five SEC teams in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The SEC accounts for a fifth of the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Georgia Bulldogs hold the top spot, Alabama is the number two team, Ole Miss is ranked eight, Texas A&M is 14, and the Kentucky Wildcats are ranked 25 in the latest poll.

Arkansas fell out of the poll after losing to Alabama. They were ranked 22 last week.

Check out the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll