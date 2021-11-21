Five SEC teams in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Zac Blackerby
·2 min read

The SEC accounts for a fifth of the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Georgia Bulldogs hold the top spot, Alabama is the number two team, Ole Miss is ranked eight, Texas A&M is 14, and the Kentucky Wildcats are ranked 25 in the latest poll.

Arkansas fell out of the poll after losing to Alabama. They were ranked 22 last week.

Check out the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

PTS

1st

Prev

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Georgia

11-0

1550

62

1

1/5

2

Alabama

10-1

1450

0

2

1/5

3

Ohio State

10-1

1428

0

4

1

3/12

4

Cincinnati

11-0

1388

0

3

-1

2/10

5

Notre Dame

10-1

1258

0

6

1

5/13

6

Michigan

10-1

1250

0

7

1

6/NR

7

Oklahoma State

10-1

1210

0

9

2

7/23

8

Mississippi

9-2

1049

0

10

2

8/25

9

Oklahoma

10-1

1010

0

11

2

2/11

10

Baylor

9-2

977

0

13

3

10/NR

11

Oregon

9-2

864

0

5

-6

3/12

12

Iowa

9-2

722

0

14

2

2/18

13

Michigan State

9-2

698

0

8

-5

6/NR

14

Texas A&M

8-3

683

0

16

2

5/NR

15

Brigham Young

9-2

675

0

15

10/NR

16

Houston

10-1

572

0

17

1

16/NR

17

Pittsburgh

9-2

507

0

19

2

17/NR

18

Wisconsin

8-3

485

0

20

2

15/NR

19

Utah

8-3

478

0

25

6

18/NR

20

Texas-San Antonio

11-0

475

0

18

-2

16/NR

21

Wake Forest

9-2

404

0

12

-9

9/NR

22

San Diego State

10-1

257

0

23

1

20/NR

23

UL Lafayette

10-1

236

0

21

-2

21/NR

24

NC State

8-3

196

0

24

18/NR

25

Kentucky

8-3

91

0

NR

1

11/NR

