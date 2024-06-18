These five schools are nominated for Fort Worth-area high school sports school of the year

The 2023-2024 high school sports season is over. Several schools from the Fort Worth-area had strong years across many programs.

Which local school had the best overall year in high school sports? Read about each school's accomplishments below.

The school that receives the most votes will be named the Fort Worth-area high school sports school of the year.

Southlake Carroll

Southlake Carroll built an extensive list of accomplishments in the 2023-2024 athletic season, dominating at the highest level in Texas high school sports. The Dragons rank first in the 6A Lone Star Cup standings with 111 points, which is 18 more than Katy Seven Lakes 93 point second place finish.

Southlake Carroll’s goal is to “protect the tradition” and the school lived up to high expectations, further establishing its programs as Dallas-Fort Worth powerhouses.

Carroll boys cross country won the overall team championship with sophomore Caden Leonard’s individual title as one of the highlights. The girls cross country team was also dominant, taking second place as a team.

Leonard also won a 1600 meter boys track and field individual title, powering the Dragons to a No. 4 team finish. Bowen Fleming took bronze in the boys’ shot put.

In boys tennis, Andy Li and Rushil Rajpal made the state semifinal in Class 6A doubles.

In volleyball and girls basketball, Carroll made it to the regional semifinals. The boys’ golf team placed 10th at the 6A state tournament while the girls team took fourth place and was one stroke shy of the podium.

Southlake Carroll football was eliminated in the state semifinal but ended the season with a solid case to be Texas football’s second best team. The Dragons played DeSoto much closer than Duncanville, the Class 6A D1 state champion, and Houston Summer Creek, the Class 6A D2 runner up; Carroll lost 45-38- to the Eagles while Duncanville lost 49-35 and Summer Creek lost by 60 points.

Southlake Carroll’s girls soccer team was eliminated in the regional semifinals, which was the sole loss of the season. To cap off an dominant stretch from girls athletics, Lady Dragon softball made the regional semifinals, falling to Denton Guyer, a state tournament participant.

Southlake Carroll defensive back Angel Garza celebrates after a fumble recovery in a state semifinal game against DeSoto in Allen, Texas on Dec. 9, 2023.

Aledo

It’s common to hear fans of Aledo’s opposition showcase how tired they are of Aledo’s athletic success. The Bearcats have a strong reputation for a reason, and the school had another terrific year during the 2023-2024 athletic season; Aledo is currently No. 2 in the Class 5A Lone Star Cup standings with 91 points.

The highlight of the Bearcats’ year was a Class 5A D1 football state championship win that extended the UIL record to 12 titles. It was head coach Robby Jones’ first as a head coach and a sign that Aledo football is here to stay, especially considering the 5A placement through the next two seasons.

Aledo’s boys cross country team secured a 10th place team finish while the girls took second place. Ladycat track and field also made its mark, finishing 10th as a team. Lauren St Peters dominated the Class 5A girls shot put, winning an individual state championship, and Taylor Hindman secured third place in the Class 5A girls pole vault.

The Bearcat volleyball team was eliminated in the regional quarterfinals by Colleyville Heritage, a team that made the state tournament. Aledo baseball, however, got the best of Heritage in the area round, defeating them and appearing in the regional quarterfinals.

Ladycat softball had the best run of any area school, making the Class 5A state semifinals following a 35 win season.

Aledo pitcher Brenlee Gonzales jumps into the arms of her catcher Breleigh Mayer after winning game one of the UIL Conference 5A Region 1 final softball game at Aledo, Texas, Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Brock

It’s hard to find a community in North Texas that cares about high school sports more than Brock, and the Eagles’ consistent results make that evident. Brock built an impressive resume in its farewell year in Class 3A, tallying 77 points and a No. 3 placement in the 3A Lone Star Cup standings.

Brock’s mixed tennis team of Kelan Williams and Sariah Ellestad were runner ups to a state title. The Brock girls basketball also had a strong showing, making the regional semifinals.

Eagles’ boys track won the overall second place team award with Dylan Foster’s second place finish in the 110 meter hurdles as a highlight; he was 0.06 seconds away from an individual title. In the boys Class 3A 100 meter relay, Brock secured fourth place with a 42.06 time.

Brock, in football, made a state semifinal following a dominant, undefeated district championship run. The girls basketball team also had a solid season, making a regional semifinal.

When it came to golf, Brock shined. The boys team recorded a second place team finish, and the girls team took seventh place. The Eagle baseball team made the state championship, narrowly falling to Franklin and earning a runner up trophy.

As Brock wide receiver Colt Matlock (7) makes a catch Malakoff defensive back Kayland Davis (13) misses the tackle during the first half of a UIL Conference 3A Division 1 semifinal playoff football game at The Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 07, 2023.

Colleyville Heritage

Colleyville Heritage did not win any state championships in the 2023-2024 season but still put together one of the longest lists of accomplishments in the area. The Panthers tallied 79 Lone Star Cup points and are ranked No. 4 in Class 5A.

Heritage cross country thrived, with the boys team taking fifth place and the girls claiming fourth. The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school continued a great run in the fall with a volleyball state semifinal appearance.

The Panthers, in football, defied expectations and made the state quarterfinal, stunning Argyle with an improbable comeback in the process.

The boys basketball team defeated Aledo in the area round by 39 points and made the regional semifinals. The girls basketball team lost to Argyle, a local powerhouse, in the regional quarterfinals.

Heritage’s most impressive season came from its girls soccer program that made it to the Class 5A state championship. The loss to Frisco Wakeland in the title game was the only one of the season for the Lady Panthers.

To end an eventful year, the girls golf team took fourth place at the Class 5A state tournament, and the Panther softball program made a regional quarterfinal appearance.

The Colleyville Heritage girls soccer team celebrates in a win during an undefeated run to the state semifinals in Georgetown, Texas.

Keller

Consistency was key for Keller, a school that ranks seventh in the Class 6A Lone Star Cup standings with 77 points. The Indians narrowly outrank Duncanville’s 76 points.

Football wasn’t Keller’s strength in 2023-2024, but the volleyball team picked up the slack with a regional semifinal appearance. The boys soccer team had a strong year and was ranked as one of the top teams in Dallas-Fort Worth before an exit in the area round.

The boys basketball, baseball and softball teams all defied expectations and had strong seasons, solidifying the Indians as one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s top sports schools.

Boys basketball defeated local powerhouse North Crowley and made the regional final, competing with eventual undefeated champion Plano East until late in the game, when the Panthers pulled away.

Keller head coach Zachary Weir draws up a play with just minutes remaining during the fourth period of the Conference 6A Region 1 quarterfinals basketball playoffs at Saginaw High School in Saginaw, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Keller baseball lost in the regional semifinals to Flower Mound. The program, following an inconsistent regular season, made its mark with a thrashing of Southlake Carroll in the regional quarterfinals.

Softball had a lengthy playoff run as well, making the regional finals and forcing Denton Guyer into a three game series.

Honorable mentions: Argyle, Duncanville, Arlington Martin, Flower Mound, Grandview, Decatur, North Crowley