Five ridiculous Athletics stats in 17-0 shutout against Indians

The Athletics put on a hitting showcase in their 17-0 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday to complete a series sweep.

The shutout at Progressive Field was the largest shutout win in A’s history. It also marks the A's seventh consecutive victory.

Today's 17-0 victory over Cleveland is the largest shutout win in @Athletics history. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 12, 2021

And that’s just one of the unique stats this game showcased.

By the sixth inning alone, the A’s had 17 baserunners. The A’s received 10 walks today, eight of which scored.

A’s third baseman Matt Chapman walked a total of five times during the game, matching an Oakland record. Chapman ties former A’s bash brother Mark McGwire, among others, who also walked five times on April 26, 1997.

He also joins more elite company:

OAKLAND A's MOST WALKS, GAME

5 Matt Chapman, Aug. 12, 2021

5 Mark McGwire, April 26, 1997

5 Jose Canseco, Aug. 4, 1992

5 Rickey Henderson, April 8, 1982

5 Billy North, Sept. 17, 1973 — Mike Selleck (@MikeSelleck) August 12, 2021

“Any conversation with Mark McGwire obviously is great company, he’s one of the best guys to ever play the game so to be in that company is awesome,” Chapman said following the game. “I think five walks is pretty standard for him, I think a lot of guys were scared to pitch to him.”

Additionally, Chapman is the first third baseman with five-plus walks and three-plus runs scored in a game since Sammy Strang on April 27, 1902.

Matt Chapman of the @Athletics is the first third baseman with 5+ walks and 3+ runs scored in a game since Sammy Strang on April 27, 1902. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 12, 2021

Chapman said despite being up that many runs and the hot, humid weather, he maintained his discipline at the plate, which he admitted could have been tough to do.

“If you play enough games, things like this are going to happen,” Chapman said. “It’s cool to be able to feel like I got on base a lot. Definitely, it was hard to stay locked in, you know those long games like that, it’s freakin’ hot out there and sweaty, you start getting tired toward the end so it’s pretty easy to lose your focus sometimes. So I was happy to stay locked in for those at-bats."

The A's were doing their research as well before Chapman had his sixth plate appearance.

"We may or may not have Googled what the record for most walks in a game is," he said.

In the bottom of the second inning, infielder Josh Harrison exited the game with a right hamstring strain. Tony Kemp replaced him and he would go on to score three runs. That would make him the first A’s player to score three runs during a game in which he entered as a sub since Mike Heath on June 19, 1979.

It was a long day in Cleveland, but mainly for the Indians.