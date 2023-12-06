Five Rescued Near Rosburg as Severe Flooding Hits Washington

Crews conducted multiple rescues near Rosburg, southwest Washington, on Tuesday, December 5 after heavy rainfall triggered “major flooding” in the region, the National Weather Service said.

According to the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Pacific Northwest, crews received a request to rescue four people trapped in their home by floodwaters and rescued another person trapped on the roof of a truck.

The crew airlifted the person from the roof and hoisted the remaining four people to safety. All five people were reported to be in stable conditions. Credit: USGC Pacific Northwest via Storyful