Five-year renewals for the Inter Academy Tokyo and Georgia

Inter Academy Tokyo, originally known as Inter Academy Japan, has been an active project since 2014. The contract renewal also celebrates 10 years of fruitful collaboration with its counterpart Black & Blue Stripes, a club that has contributed, through the technical staff of Inter Academy, to training and developing young footballers throughout the territory. Furthermore, the Academy project has joined forces with the Technos College in Tokyo, supporting its educational and training programmes in sports. Last July, during the first team's summer tour in Japan, the Academy was also in activities, being one of the most important stakeholders in the area with over 200 kids registered in Tokyo. In the last sports season, Mana Mihashi, former footballer of the women's first team, was also included in the project's technical staff, with the aim of developing women's football in the future too.