Five remaining 2022 prospects that LSU needs to land

Brian Kelly currently has 13 signees in his initial recruiting class with LSU. He has also added another 11 through the transfer portal with more likely to come if he has his way.

The high school recruiting class is led by offensive tackle Will Campbell and quarterback Walker Howard. The team is still looking for a running back commit, with TreVonte Citizen being the target out of Lake Charles. Defensively they have Harold Perkins and Jacoby Mathews in their crosshairs.

With the class winding down next week with the final signing period, there are five recruiting battles the Tigers need to win.

Each one of these recruiting battles is coming down to SEC showdowns between the LSU Tigers squaring off with Auburn, Alabama, and Florida.

Harold Perkins, Linebacker: Cy Park

Texas A&M LB commit Harold Perkins ranks No. 12 and five-stars in the On3 2022 On300:

On3 Rating: Five-Star | No. 4 Overall

It was big news when it was announced that Harold Perkins would decommit from Texas A&M and schedule a visit to Baton Rouge. He recently came off a visit from Florida and now the LSU Tigers get into the mix. LSU has remained in pursuit of the nation’s best linebacker. It might be a stretch for the Tigers to land him, but they get the opportunity to shoot their shot.

Primary Competition: Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies

Jacoby Mathews, Safety: Ponchatoula

Michael DeMocker-Daily Advertiser/USA TODAY Sports

On3 Rating: Five-Star | No. 19 Overall

The former LSU commit has remained high on the radar for the Tigers. He is the No. 1 target that they need to land on signing day. Mathews is a ball-hawking safety that this defense has missed on the backend.

Primary Competition: Florida Gators

TreVonte' Citizen, Running Back: Lake Charles College Prep

Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

On3 Rating: Four-Star | No. 57 Overall

The second former commit that remains on the radar for the staff is running back TreVonte’ Citizen. After missing out on Trevor Etienne, the Tigers still lack a running back commit in the 2022 class. The remaining running back among the top 10 in the country is Citizen. Frank Wilson needs to bring his best to keep him in the Boot.

Primary Competition: Auburn Tigers

Danny Lewis, Tight End: Westgate

Michael DeMocker-Daily Advertiser/USA TODAY Sports

On3 Rating: Three-Star | No. 891 Overall

Danny Lewis was a one-time commit to the Cincinnati Bearcats where new LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock held the same position. Lewis would be a huge addition to the team that needs to utilize the position more on offense. They added Mason Taylor in the early signing period but added Lewis gives them more of a presence along with Kole Taylor and Jack Bech. Although you could argue that Bech is more of a receiver than an inline tight end.

Primary Competition: Alabama Crimson Tide

Caleb Douglas, Wide Receiver: Hightower

On3 Rating: Four-Star | No. 165 Overall

Another recruiting battle that the LSU Tigers find themselves in with the Gators is for four-star wide receiver Caleb Douglas. He brings size to the position as he stands in at 6’3″. This could be another fight that comes down to the wire, can Cortez Hankton do enough to hold off the Gators?

Primary Competition: Florida Gators

