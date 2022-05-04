Five Red Sox prospects make Baseball America's updated Top 100

Five Sox prospects make Baseball America's updated Top 100 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The future looks bright for the Boston Red Sox with several exciting prospects in the pipeline. The drastically-improved farm system is reflected in Baseball America's latest top 100 list.

Five Red Sox prospects landed in the updated top 100, which was unveiled on Wednesday. Four of the names were on the previous edition, but one new face made the cut after a strong start to the 2022 minor-league season.

Starting with the obvious, Marcelo Mayer moved up one spot on the list to No. 14. The fourth overall pick is the top-ranked prospect from last year's draft class. Through 13 games played this year with Low-A Salem, Mayer has slashed .333/.397/.491.

Just behind Mayer is Triston Casas at No. 18. He also moves up one spot from Baseball America's preseason list and could make his big-league debut sooner rather than later. The slugging first baseman is hitting .262/.388/.500 with five homers through 23 games with Triple-A Worcester.

Nick Yorke, the Red Sox' 2021 Minor League Player of the Year, moves down a few spots from No. 29 to 33. The 20-year-old second baseman hit .325/.412/.516 with 14 homers between Salem and High-A Greenville last year, but he's slashing only .262/.351/.354 in 16 games with Greenville so far this season. He did finally belt his first homer of the season on Tuesday.

Nick Yorke goes over the Green Monster for the @GreenvilleDrive.



The No. 3 @RedSox prospect crushes his first homer of the season. pic.twitter.com/vMKgNsEaMn — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 3, 2022

Jarren Duran slots in at No. 84, up four spots from the preseason list. The speedy outfielder is raking with Worcester, posting a .360/.458/.560 slash line through 13 games. He's also converted seven out of his eight stolen base attempts. At this rate, we should expect Duran to get another shot in the big leagues later on this season.

Debuting in the top 100 is right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello. The soon-to-be 23-year-old has struck out 38.5% of the batters he's faced (32 Ks in 20.2 IP) through four starts with Double-A Portland this season. After being named the 2021 Red Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Year, Bello has picked up where he left off with a 2.61 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.