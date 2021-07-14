How all five Red Sox players fared in 2021 MLB All-Star Game

How all five Red Sox players fared in MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The stars were out in Denver on Tuesday night, five of them coming from the Boston Red Sox.

Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes were in town to represent Boston in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. Here's how each of them performed in the mid-summer classic.

Xander Bogaerts

Bogaerts struck out in the first inning against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer but made up for it with a single off Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes in the third.

In the fifth, he added an RBI single off Miami Marlins southpaw Trevor Rogers to extend the American League lead to 4-0.

You can decide who the best AL shortstop is, and we'll leave this here. #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/YUCBWQ8gfK — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 14, 2021

Final stats: 2-3, RBI

Rafael Devers

Devers knocked a double down the right field line off Burnes in the second inning for his first All-Star Game hit in his first All-Star Game at-bat. The timely hit sent New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge to third base and set up the AL's first run of the night.

Final stats: 1-2, 2B

J.D. Martinez

Martinez struck out twice, once against Rogers in the fifth and again vs. Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta in the seventh.

Final stats: 0-2, 2 K

Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi took the mound in the fourth inning, allowing one hit before inducing an inning-ending double play with help from Bogaerts. The Red Sox right-hander reached up to 99 mph on the radar gun.

Nate on the mound.

Xander turning two.

Just like home. pic.twitter.com/ata8mUKGxA — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 14, 2021

Final stats: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER

Matt Barnes

Barnes allowed a single to Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, then a single to Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eduardo Escobar during his appearance in the eighth inning. He also walked Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto.

It could've been worse. With the bases loaded, Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant smacked one to left field off Barnes but Jared Walsh of the Los Angeles Angels was there for the clutch web gem.

JARED WALSH!!



The @Angels All-Star comes up clutch in the 8th to make this catch with the bases loaded! pic.twitter.com/EAQABsRXm8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 14, 2021

Final stats: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 BB

The American League defeated the National League 5-2 for its eighth straight All-Star Game victory.