Five recruits that can turn around Texas’ football program

Texas desperately needs to gain some momentum on the recruiting trail.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff are facing an uphill battle for some of the top prospects on the board after suffering three consecutive losses. There are four regular-season games plus a potential bowl game left on the schedule to try and right the ship.

It was unrealistic to assume that Texas would play mistake-free football under a new coaching staff, but four losses was seen as the worst case scenario.

The Longhorns have proven that they can compete with the top teams in the country at times. However, they have clear weaknesses that Sarkisian must address within the next two recruiting classes.

From offensive line to wide receiver, to pass rush and even more offensive line, it’s clear that Texas needs to land a couple of big names over the next few months.

Here are five recruits that can turn around the state of the program.

Kelvin Banks - OL

Texas is linked with two big names committed to other schools. https://t.co/bHDE6ce0Gp — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) October 29, 2021

Five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks is currently committed to Oregon, but rumblings are beginning to surface that a flip is possible. There seems to be a sense of hope that Banks may be interested in coming back to the hometown team. If Steve Sarkisian and his staff are able to get Banks to Austin for a visit, Texas would be very much alive in his recruitment. If Texas A&M receives a visit from Banks instead, the Longhorns chances of landing him will likely tumble.

Biggest competitors: Oregon, Texas A&M

Class: 2022

National: 14

State (TX): 5

OT: 2

Omari Abor - EDGE

BREAKING: Five-Star Edge Omari Abor is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits More Here (FREE): https://t.co/8VTVWVe1lb pic.twitter.com/ETnrK22tvV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 27, 2021

Five-star edge Omari Abor is the least likely of this group to land at Texas, as he’s currently expected to commit to Ohio State. This particular list of five recruits is focused on who could come in and immediately help the Longhorns at their weakest position groups, and it’s obvious that Texas needs to bolster their pass rush. Five-star safety Denver Harris and five-star linebacker Harold Perkins were close honorable mentions at this spot.

Biggest competitors: Ohio State

Class: 2022

National: 24

State (TX): 8

Edge: 2

Devon Campbell - OL

5-star OL Devon Campbell rocking a lot of burnt Orange today. 🤘@TFB_Texas pic.twitter.com/TiX8pRSqBh — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) July 30, 2021

Offensive line holes are more and more glaring as each game passes by. Texas is in a good spot with five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell’s recruitment. Of the five listed, Campbell is the most likely to end up a Longhorn. It’s a crucial position of need for Texas right now, and Campbell is the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman for the 2022 class. There is not a more important recruitment left on the board for Kyle Flood.

Biggest competitors: Alabama, Oklahoma

Class: 2022

National: 12

State (TX): 3

IOL: 1

Evan Stewart - WR

Xavier Worthy 🤝 Evan Stewart @MikeRoach247 says 5⭐️ @0fficial_evan is a perfect fit for Texas’ offense 👀 pic.twitter.com/1fRhmuhMEe — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 5, 2021

Five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart’s recruitment has been a roller coaster. He was once committed to the Longhorns, but chose to re-open his recruitment. Since then, it’s been anyone’s guess as to where he will end up. The majority of networks believe Steve Sarkisian and his staff still have the leg up in the race, but the confidence level is low. Stewart is a rare talent that could make an immediate impact in Austin, much like Xavier Worthy has done this season. Stewart is considered a must-get prospect for Texas’ 2022 class.

Biggest competitors: Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida

Class: 2022

National: 3

State (TX): 1

WR: 1

Arch Manning - QB

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Sportsbook: Texas has 3-to-1 odds of landing 2023 QB Arch Manning https://t.co/yyQRPGiKom pic.twitter.com/KNKAVeDKEk — Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) October 29, 2021

Not much explanation is needed here. It’s clear that Steve Sarkisian is in desperate need of a quarterback who can become the face of the program and turn the ship around. All eggs are in the Arch Manning basket. His relationship with Sarkisian and A.J. Milwee seem to give Texas the edge as the favorite to land the generational talent at this point.

Biggest competitors: Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss

Class: 2023

National: 1

State (LA): 1

QB: 1

