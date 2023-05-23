Five recruits Texas is trending for in the 2024 class

Texas could make a splash on the recruiting trail throughout the month of June.

The 2024 recruiting cycle has been fairly quiet for the Longhorns up to this point. Steve Sarkisian’s class currently holds three verbal commitments in four-star cornerback Hunter Moddon, three-star quarterback Trey Owens and three-star punter Michael Kern.

However, Texas has developed strong relationships with some of the top prospects in the nation in the 2024 class. Many of these targets have scheduled official visits to Austin in June.

One recruit that Texas is not currently in the lead for but is considered a must-get is five-star EDGE Colin Simmons. LSU is listed as the slight favorite in his recruitment, but the Longhorns have plenty of time to close the deal.

Here’s a look at five 2024 targets that are currently trending towards Texas, according to On3.

Four-star S Corian Gipson (Lancaster, TX)

Gipson’s top five schools consist of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, TCU and Texas. However, On3’s recruiting prediction machine lists the Longhorns as the 70% favorite in his recruitment.

Four-star RB Jerrick Gibson (Gainesville, FL)

5⭐️ Jerrick Gibson was at Miami for another visit this weekend 😳 Is Texas starting to fade for the No. 1 RB in America!? I talk about it w/ @GHamilton_On3: https://t.co/cwQJMKJhgJ pic.twitter.com/fPPeIVcVmB — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) May 22, 2023

Texas has been a leader in Gibson’s recruitment for quite some time now. His top five schools consist of Florida, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and Texas. On3’s recruiting prediction machine still shows Texas as the 94% favorite, although Miami could potentially make up ground in the coming months.

Four-star CB Selman Bridges (Temple, TX)

Lake Belton (Texas) 4 ⭐️ CB Selman Bridges is fresh off a visit to Texas earlier this morning as the Central Texas product continues his busy offseason. Programs around the country vying for his 6’4” length and fluid mobility.@iamtherea1onepic.twitter.com/ezj66ZXuz5 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) March 25, 2023

Bridges revealed the top nine schools left in his recruitment this month. Texas is competing alongside USC, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oregon, Arkansas, LSU, Texas Tech and TCU. On3’s recruiting prediction machine lists the Longhorns as the 87% favorite.

Five-star CB Kobe Black (Waco, TX)

No. 1 CB Kobe Black on what keeps Texas in the race for his signature. #HookEm | #txhsfb Interview:https://t.co/K4J8eQHjie pic.twitter.com/pBmljHkKXN — Greg Powers 🏟️ (@GPowersScout) May 15, 2023

Black announced the top 11 schools in his recruitment back in April. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC all made the cut for the elite corner. On3’s recruiting prediction machine currently shows Texas as the heavy favorite at 89%.

Five-star WR Micah Hudson (Temple, TX)

Five-star WR Micah Hudson confirms with @OBWire that he’ll officially visit #Texas the weekend of June 23-25. The Lake Belton wideout also plans to OV Texas Tech on June 16-18 as the two Lone Star State programs make their pushes for his commitment. @RedRaiderSports pic.twitter.com/0GGlX1fQWO — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) May 13, 2023

It appears to be a Texas vs. Texas Tech battle for Micah Hudson. The elite wide receiver has scheduled official visits to each program. At the moment, Texas is the slight leader at 50% according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine.

