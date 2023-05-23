Five recruits Texas is trending for in the 2024 class

Cami Griffin
Texas could make a splash on the recruiting trail throughout the month of June.

The 2024 recruiting cycle has been fairly quiet for the Longhorns up to this point. Steve Sarkisian’s class currently holds three verbal commitments in four-star cornerback Hunter Moddon, three-star quarterback Trey Owens and three-star punter Michael Kern.

However, Texas has developed strong relationships with some of the top prospects in the nation in the 2024 class. Many of these targets have scheduled official visits to Austin in June.

One recruit that Texas is not currently in the lead for but is considered a must-get is five-star EDGE Colin Simmons. LSU is listed as the slight favorite in his recruitment, but the Longhorns have plenty of time to close the deal.

Here’s a look at five 2024 targets that are currently trending towards Texas, according to On3.

Four-star S Corian Gipson (Lancaster, TX)

Gipson’s top five schools consist of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, TCU and Texas. However, On3’s recruiting prediction machine lists the Longhorns as the 70% favorite in his recruitment.

Four-star RB Jerrick Gibson (Gainesville, FL)

Texas has been a leader in Gibson’s recruitment for quite some time now. His top five schools consist of Florida, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and Texas. On3’s recruiting prediction machine still shows Texas as the 94% favorite, although Miami could potentially make up ground in the coming months.

Four-star CB Selman Bridges (Temple, TX)

Bridges revealed the top nine schools left in his recruitment this month. Texas is competing alongside USC, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oregon, Arkansas, LSU, Texas Tech and TCU. On3’s recruiting prediction machine lists the Longhorns as the 87% favorite.

Five-star CB Kobe Black (Waco, TX)

Black announced the top 11 schools in his recruitment back in April. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC all made the cut for the elite corner. On3’s recruiting prediction machine currently shows Texas as the heavy favorite at 89%.

Five-star WR Micah Hudson (Temple, TX)

It appears to be a Texas vs. Texas Tech battle for Micah Hudson. The elite wide receiver has scheduled official visits to each program. At the moment, Texas is the slight leader at 50% according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

