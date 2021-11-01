Five recruits that Texas should poach from TCU’s 2022 class

All is fair in love and college football recruiting.

When another program loses a head coach, it is a guarantee that other schools will start reaching out to their current commits.

TCU parted ways with Gary Patterson on Sunday, who had been the head coach for the Horned Frogs for over 20 years. While Texas is likely not too disappointed to see him go, as lately he had quite the hold on the Longhorns, they are probably even more thrilled about the fact that they will have another crack at some certain recruits that committed to TCU.

The 2022 recruiting class put together by Patterson is not the deepest, as there are only 11 commits and it currently ranks No. 46 in the nation, but there are some talented players that Texas missed out and now will have one final swing at trying to convince them to come to the Forty

Here are five players that Texas should consider attempting to flip from TCU’s 2022 class starting with offensive linemen Cade McConnell.

Cade McConnel, Offensive Lineman

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Longhorns need to take in all the offensive line help humanly possible, and whether they get that help from the transfer portal or recruiting they need a full remodel of the offensive line.

Cade McConnell seems to be going a tad under the radar as a three-star out of Choctaw, Oklahoma. He only holds seven offers total, with just four of them being Power Five offers from schools such as Minnesota, Iowa State, and Kansas. The Longhorns currently have just two offensive linemen in their class, and although they are trying to go after some bigger names, McConnell is someone who offers a ton of versatility as he played all over the line in high school.

DJ Allen, Wide Receiver

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of the offensive line, the wide receiver group has been the most inconsistent group on the team. Xavier Worthy has been the only bright spot thus far, and although he just a freshman, Texas badly needs more playmakers around him.

This is where four-star DJ Allen comes in, as he is a big-play waiting to happen every time he touches the ball. He is a tad smaller than Worthy at 5-foot-11, but his speed is up there with Worthy, as Allen ran a 10.8 100 meter, and is also a four-sport athlete. During his junior season he averaged 23.3 yards per catch, and more importantly is known for his ability to consistently catch passes at a high rate, something the current receivers struggle to do. Texas is still in the mix for Evan Stewart, and have a couple receivers in their class, but the more the merrier when it comes to talented play makers.

Jaylon Guilbeau, Defensive Back

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

You probably knew this one was coming, but Texas already has somewhat of a relationship with Jaylon Guilbeau, and with the firing of Patterson, he might want to just go somewhere where he knows he is valued and knows the staff.

After decommitting from Texas in July, he actually visited one more time and at one point even received a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Longhorns. If he is a flip candidate, it will likely be between Texas A&M and Texas, as those were the two schools he was considering prior to pledging to the Horned Frogs. All of Texas’ starting defensive backs are seniors, and Guilbeau has the potential to be a shutdown corner, something Texas badly needs. He also tweeted an interesting tweet around the time the Patterson news broke:

Whether this actually means anything is unknown, but his primary recruiter Terry Joseph is likely shooting him a couple texts today.

Major Everhart, Running Back

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Longhorns have seemed to be having some scares as of late in terms of their running back pledges Jaydon Blue and Jamarion Miller. Blue has been liking every tweet possible about Texas A&M, and Miller took a surprising visit to Alabama. Not to say that this means anything, but it also means everything.

Stan Drayton may want to give Major Everhart a look, as the three-star is a dynamic athlete that can be used in a multitude of ways. He has elite speed running a 10.32 100 meter, and would be a very nice weapon for the Longhorns to add to their stacked backfield.

Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver

Wide reciever Jordan Whittington runs the ball during Texas’s game against Louisiana

The more receiver help the better, and Matthew Golden is certainly someone that can boost this receiver group. The four-star prospect is 6-foot-1, and has been a touchdown magnet in high school grabbing 20 touchdown combined the past two years.

Should he decide to look elsewhere, his recruitment will be very interesting, as TCU was the only school he visited before committing a couple weeks later. He holds 21 offers, and his play as a receiver and returner are quite intriguing. Considering he had not visited anyone else, Texas may have a great chance to convince him to visit Austin and change his mind.

