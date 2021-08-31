Five recruits that Texas should fill out their 2022 class with

Monday was a giant swing in momentum for Texas’ recruiting before the season began. Jaray Bledsoe and J’Mond Tapp, both four-star defensive linemen, announced their commitments on Monday, nearly putting Bo Davis on a heater. “Balls back,” as they say.

With 20 commitments now in the class, Texas is up to No. 6 in the 247Sports composite rankings*. Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama are the only programs ahead at the moment.

*It’s important to note Texas’ average recruit rank is the second-lowest of any team in the top 10 and fourth lowest of anybody in the top 15.

With the way scholarships work on a yearly basis, the Longhorns have somewhere around five left. Numbers can shift around, especially with two special team products contributing to the count at the moment.

If five is truly the number, Texas must hone in on a few elite prospects to take the class to a different level, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Steve Sarkisian not capitalizing on the great in-state offensive talent would be a disappointment.

Here are five recruits Texas should fill their 2022 class out with.

WR Evan Stewart

https://twitter.com/0fficial_evan/status/1406734971100975110?s=20 This is the biggest one of them all. Evan Stewart 100% has to be in this class, no questions asked. He was recently bumped up to the No. 3 prospect in the country and for a good reason. Stewart's speed alone is dominating 6A talent early in his senior season. SEC schools are swarming after the five-star, with Alabama, Florida, and LSU specifically involved. Whether or not Texas has switched conferences by the time Stewart is ready to commit could play a major factor as well. Already committing to the Longhorns once, Sarkisian will need to take this recruitment personally. Using Stewart in your own offense seems like a lot more fun than scheming against him with Pete Kwiatkowski three or four times.

IOL Devon Campebll

https://twitter.com/Griffin_McVeigh/status/1431420937661030403?s=20 With how good the defensive line recruiting is going, you wish the same could be side about the opposite side. With Cole Hutson and Connor Robertson already in the class as interior offensive linemen, five-star Devon Campbell needs to be the trifecta at the hypothetical second guard position. Although, tackle may not be out of the equation either. After seeing Campbell in person on Friday, he definitely fits the bill to play right tackle at the next level. Nobody got outside him and more times than not, ended up on the ground. With Kyle Flood's coaching, Campbell could get his shot at tackle. SEC defensive lines are coming. Players like Campbell put Texas in a much better position once the transition is complete. No matter where he ends up playing, the Arlington Bowie product would instantly revitalize the offensive line.

WR Brenen Thompson

Stephen Garcia/Reporter-News

If Sarkisian covets speeds as much as advertised, Brenen Thompson is up there on the priority list. Not only a star on the football field but a verified burner on the track as well. Thompson set a personal record in the 100 meters at 10.38 seconds, while winning the 3A state championship in the 200 meters at 21.27 seconds. Oklahoma State, Texas, and Texas A&M currently comprise the four-star wide receiver's final schools. People within the Thompson family have made it clear staying close to home is a priority. Being one of the players to turn around the Texas program has been discussed as well. Funny enough, Thompson's home town of Spearman is only 250 miles away from Stillwater compared to the 530-mile journey down to Austin. An official visit is on the calendar for Sept. 18 where Texas will have an opportunity to close on the elite receiver. Xavier Worthy having a big day against Rice could do wonders and result in a commitment.

CB Denver Harris

https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1430293703172759557?s=20 Terry Joseph has already put Texas' defensive back in a good position with Bryan Allen, Austin Jordan, and Ronald Lewis in the class. A couple of key targets in Bryce Anderson and Terrance Brooks were missed on but winning for Denver Harris over Alabama would be the icing on the cake. Harris ranks as the No. 2 prospect on the 247Sports composite in the state but is a major threat to head out of town. Nick Saban and Co. have been going after the five-star cornerback pretty hard ever since Harris took an official visit on June 25. They are even considered the leaders heading into the season. Once again, put Harris in the 'need to see results on the field' category. After teasing a Sept. 22 commitment date, Texas has its nonconference schedule to prove the program is heading in the right direction. Add in the ability to compete for a starting job right away and Harris could end up staying in the state.

WR Jordan Hudson

https://twitter.com/d1Jordan3/status/1432557277622509570?s=20 After J'Mond Tapp's commitment, social media was sent into a bit of a frenzy over Jordan Hudson possibly being the next guy. The four-star wide receiver is currently committed to SMU and put those rumors to bed a quarter-hour after 11:00 last night. Despite a simple tweet, Texas is going to continue to push for Hudson until the ink is dry on signing day. Once again, if Sarkisian can show how explosive his offense is during the season, the sell job becomes a whole lot easier. Especially if the previous two mentioned receivers find a way in the class. If Hudson were to switch over to the Longhorns, it would mark his third commitment. After getting out of his Oklahoma pledge for SMU, going back to a Power Five program should seem like a no-brainer. Get the trifecta of wide receivers in the 2022 class and let Hudson Card ball out.

Honorable mentions

Aaron E. Martinez /Austin American-Statesman via AP

Omari Abor Adding Abor to Texas' already stacked defensive line group would be quite the accomplishment. However, seeing Bo Davis taking seven guys is tough to see. To get the five-star edge in the class, somebody would have to leave. This is not to say Abor is not a take. He's a take every single day of the week. However, Davis and Sarkisian would have to find a way to make it happen. Kelvin Banks/Cameron Williams Two Oregon commits, if Banks or Williams is wanting to get back into the class, you more than likely find a way to get them back in. However, a haul of Campbell, Hutson, and Robertson may be good enough to carry over into the 2023 class to find more talent at the tackle position. The offensive line is still a major need within the class but elite wide receivers could be too good to pass up to squeeze a tackle in. If there was one to replace from the original list, you more than likely take losing Harris to Alabama on the chin and go after one of Banks/Williams hard. Harold Perkins Perkins is being recruited as a linebacker/defensive back hybrid by the Texas coaching staff. Everybody else in the country seems to want the five-star as an inside linebacker. Pete Kwiatkowski has the advantage there but is behind in almost every other aspect. Texas A&M seems to be the favorite right now. Playing in the SEC is a major factor for Perkins and not something Texas can offer at the moment. Everything can change with the announcement but if the switch is not made before a decision, Perkins will not end up in Austin.

