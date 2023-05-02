Five recruits that received an offer from Texas football over the last week

2
Cami Griffin
·2 min read

Steve Sarkisian’s coaching staff has been busy on the recruiting trail recently.

Primarily on the defensive side of the ball, as the majority of recent offers have been to defensive lineman and edge prospects.

Texas currently has two commits for the 2024 cycle in four-star athlete Hunter Moddon and three-star quarterback Trey Owens, according to 247Sports. Moddon projects as a cornerback at the college level and Owens will likely develop behind Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning over the next few seasons.

While it’s not time to panic just yet, the Longhorns could use some momentum on the recruiting trial in terms of the 2024 class. Sarkisian is hoping to land another top-five class in the country and a couple big commitments could catapult Texas up the rankings.

Here’s a look at five recent Texas offers to recruits in the 2024 and 2025 classes.

2025 four-star EDGE Chad Woodfork (Humble, TX)

247Sports composite ratings:

  • No. 7 edge in the country

  • No. 5 overall recruit in Texas

  • No. 47 recruit nationally

2025 four-star EDGE Kamauryn Morgan (Red Oak, TX)

247Sports composite ratings:

  • No. 13 edge in the country

  • No. 21 overall recruit in Texas

  • No. 142 recruit nationally

2024 four-star defensive lineman DD Holmes (Washington, DC)

247Sports composite ratings:

  • No. 30 DL in the country

  • No. 2 overall recruit in DC

  • No. 295 recruit nationally

2025 four-star defensive lineman Michael Riles (Port Arthur, TX)

247Sports composite ratings:

  • No. 12 DL in the country

  • No. 17 overall recruit in Texas

  • No. 120 recruit nationally

2025 unranked wide receiver Carterrious Brown (Seguin, TX)

247Sports composite ratings:

  • Not yet ranked

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire