Five recruits that received an offer from Texas football over the last week
Steve Sarkisian’s coaching staff has been busy on the recruiting trail recently.
Primarily on the defensive side of the ball, as the majority of recent offers have been to defensive lineman and edge prospects.
Texas currently has two commits for the 2024 cycle in four-star athlete Hunter Moddon and three-star quarterback Trey Owens, according to 247Sports. Moddon projects as a cornerback at the college level and Owens will likely develop behind Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning over the next few seasons.
While it’s not time to panic just yet, the Longhorns could use some momentum on the recruiting trial in terms of the 2024 class. Sarkisian is hoping to land another top-five class in the country and a couple big commitments could catapult Texas up the rankings.
Here’s a look at five recent Texas offers to recruits in the 2024 and 2025 classes.
2025 four-star EDGE Chad Woodfork (Humble, TX)
#AGTG WOW. After a great talk with @CoachBoUT, I am blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Texas!! #Hookem @CoachKRHarrison @dodie4nic @CoachJustice pic.twitter.com/296ZGxKq17
— Chad Woodfork (@chad_woodfork) April 24, 2023
247Sports composite ratings:
No. 7 edge in the country
No. 5 overall recruit in Texas
No. 47 recruit nationally
2025 four-star EDGE Kamauryn Morgan (Red Oak, TX)
#AGTG Beyond!! blessed to receive an offer The University Of Texas #HornsUp @rohawksfootball @CoachJeffBanks @CoachSark @TexasLonghorns @InsideTexas @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/lzG23fNKDx
— Kamauryn morgan (@KamaurynM) April 28, 2023
247Sports composite ratings:
No. 13 edge in the country
No. 21 overall recruit in Texas
No. 142 recruit nationally
2024 four-star defensive lineman DD Holmes (Washington, DC)
More than blessed to receive an offer from the University of Texas! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/2eKXKpSguc
— Daniel (DD) Holmes (@danielholmes00) April 25, 2023
247Sports composite ratings:
No. 30 DL in the country
No. 2 overall recruit in DC
No. 295 recruit nationally
2025 four-star defensive lineman Michael Riles (Port Arthur, TX)
blessed to receive a offer from the university of texas @TXHRecruiting @coachbmorgan @kmangum409 @tdrecruits @On3sports pic.twitter.com/DwhOWfuppk
— Michael Riles (@michaelriles8) May 1, 2023
247Sports composite ratings:
No. 12 DL in the country
No. 17 overall recruit in Texas
No. 120 recruit nationally
2025 unranked wide receiver Carterrious Brown (Seguin, TX)
WOWW!!! #AGTG After a great conversation with @ciege81 I’m truly blessed to say I’ve earned an offer from the University of Texas!!!!🟠⚪️#Hookem🤘🏾@coachjoegordon @SeguinCougarFB @JoshuaAnduha @TexasFootball @TXTopTalent @tshaw2222 @tdrapeau1989 pic.twitter.com/0Fq944tRLg
— 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝓒𝓱𝓸𝓼𝓮𝓷1⭐️ 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧 (@CarterriousB) May 1, 2023
247Sports composite ratings:
Not yet ranked