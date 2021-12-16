Five recruits that LSU needs to make priority

The LSU Tigers signed all 13 of their commitments on the first day of the early signing period. Looking beyond those 13 plus the one incoming transfer, there is work to be done for Brian Kelly.

The new head coach still needs to fill out his coaching staff while looking to add to the current roster. Two of the biggest names still on the board have the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix. Harold Perkins and Jacoby Mathews are both waiting until January to make their commitments.

We look at five recruits who should be the top priority for the Purple and Gold in the 2022 recruiting class.

Kendrick Law -- Athlete -- Captain Shreve (Shreveport, LA)

I am beyond blessed to have received an offer from Louisiana State University 💜💛@Coach_EdOrgeron @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/5kDykDDBs7 — Kendrick Law (@KendrickLaw2) April 7, 2020

Law is listed as an athlete but likely is viewed as a cornerback for this LSU team. After losing out on JaDarian Rhym and Austin Ausberry to Auburn, Law is a must-land recruit for Brian Kelly and LSU. He could be an option as a two-way player.

Jacoby Mathews -- Safety -- Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula, LA)

(Michael DeMocker/The Advertiser-USA TODAY Network)

Mathews decommitted earlier this year but he is still in play for the LSU Tigers. With no safety in the 2022 class, he is the one target on the board that would be a massive addition to the class. On3 Sports recently named Mathews the top must-land recruit on the Tigers board.

Harold Perkins -- Linebacker -- Cy Park (Cypress, TX)

I ain’t 〽️issing my shot at this 💩 everyone don’t get a turn🎸🖤. pic.twitter.com/MidJIzD2F7 — Harold Perkins ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@HP113k) December 2, 2021

It is down to three teams for five-star linebacker Harold Perkins. Many believe that this race is Texas A&M’s to lose for the No. 5 player in the country. Brian Kelly’s choices for defensive coordinator and linebacker coach could be pivotal in landing the top linebacker on the board. LSU has one linebacker signee in Demario Tolan.

Trevor Etienne -- Running Back -- Jennings (Jennings, LA)

As it sits right now, the LSU Tigers don’t have a running back in the class. This could be where Frank Wilson looks to seal the deal with Etienne. He could follow in his brother’s footsteps or stay home with the Tigers. Don’t discount Billy Napier at Florida either given his ability to land top talent. Napier recently signed five-star safety Kamari Wilson.

TreVonte' Citizen -- Running Back -- Lake Charles College Prep (Lake Charles, LA)

Much like Jacoby Mathews, TreVonte’ Citizen is a one-time commitment that reopened his recruitment. He could very much land with LSU but it appears they will have to fight off Auburn to land his pledge. With Walker Howard signed along with some other top talent, they could be laying the groundwork in recruiting to bring him back.

LSU needs to land either Citizen or Etienne, if not both in this class.

