Five recruits who could be next in Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class

The Irish recently have missed out on some of their bigger name prospects (Carnell Tate, Jason Moore, and Dante Moore) but that won’t stop Marcus Freeman from continuing to add on to one of the best groups in the country. Classes are starting to fill up, but with 19 current commits, there are still plenty of prospects out there for Notre Dame. Here are five that could ultimately join this Irish class.

Florida edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba

The five-star is scheduled to visit South Bend on November 5th when the Irish are set to host Clemson. This visit could be massive in swaying the elite athlete.

Texas wide receiver Jaden Greathouse

The Irish are sitting pretty for the Lone Star state star, who is scheduled to make his commitment later this week. We will know sooner than later if Greathouse will be joining the class.

Commitment coming July 15th‼️ — Jaden Greathouse (@jadengreat1) July 5, 2022

Massachusetts athlete Ronan Hanafin

The underrated potential wide receiver has already visited South Bend. Hanafin has actually visited his top group but has yet to make an announcement date for his commitment. The Irish will continue to recruit the East coast star hard.

Louisiana linebacker Jaiden Ausberry

This one would be extra sweet, going into former coach Brian Kelly’s backyard and picking up one of their states best players. Ausberry would look great in Blue and Gold and it is a legit possibility that happens.

Florida running back Richard Young

Probably the least likely prospect on this list to be part of the 2023 class but Young has visited campus. You never know if the staff will turn the heat back up with one of the best players in the country even if he left the Irish off his top three that he released recently.

