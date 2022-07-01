Five recruits that the Alabama faithful should be keeping a close eye on

Alabama’s 2023 recruiting cycle didn’t start out so hot in comparison to other elite programs like Texas, Georgia and Ohio State. However, as of this past week, things seemed to be trending in the right direction.

In this week alone, Alabama has landed five-star Tony Mitchell, three-star Brayson Hubbard, four-star Cole Adams and junior college linebacker Justin Jefferson. If it is a sign of things to come, Alabama fans should be stoked.

As for the coming months, many expect the Tide to land a lot of recruits. Thus far, the class is mainly defensive players, with the only offensive players in the class are Eli Holstein, Wilkin Formby, and Cole Adams. That is subject to change over the next few months with numerous highly-touted recruits favoring the Tide. On the other hand, Pete Golding and the defensive staff could receive quite a few commitments on that side of the ball as well.

Today, Roll Tide Wire discusses the five recruits that Alabama fans should keep a close eye on in the coming months and why.

Peter Woods - Five-star defensive lineman

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY NETWORK

This is a recruit that the Alabama coaching staff has been after since 2020. Woods is rated as the No. 24 recruit in the entire country by 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He has been to Tuscaloosa on several different occasions with the majority of them being unofficial visits. As for other schools in the mix, he has taken two official visits — Clemson and Florida. He has set his commitment date for July 8. Realistically, this is a Clemson-Alabama race for the product of Thompson High School. Some say it will be Clemson while others have high hopes that he commits to Alabama. We will have to wait and see.

Malik Bryant - Four-star linebacker

Gary Cosby Jr.- USA TODAY NETWORK

Malik Bryant is a highly-coveted linebacker from the Sunshine state. He spent two years at IMG Academy before transferring back to his hometown high school — Jones High School. He has taken two unofficial visits to Tuscaloosa. Meanwhile, he has also visited other schools like Maryland, Miami and Florida. His commitment date is set for July 23. This is likely a recruiting battle between Alabama and Florida to land Bryant.

Raul Aguirre - Four-star linebacker

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama coaching staff seems to be high on Aguirre. The Georgia native was offered by the staff in February and has become a priority for the Tide at the linebacker position. He has taken official visits to Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and Texas. He is scheduled to announce his commitment on July 16 and would be a huge boost to the recruiting class if he commits to Alabama.

Malik Benson - Four-star wide receiver (JUCO)

Billy Watson/The Hutchinson News

Alabama fans have probably heard of Malik Benson. He is rated as the No. 1 overall player at the junior college level according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. In case you haven’t, he is the top target at the wide receiver position for the Tide. He is set to announce his commitment on July 5th. Benson has taken all five of his official visits and is likely definitively locked in with his commitment. The frontrunners appear to be Georgia and Alabama. However, other schools like Tennessee, Oregon and LSU are also in the mix.

Dylan Lonergan - Four-star quarterback

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The one position that seems to always have a superstar is quarterback. Over the years, there has been profound success at the position. Now, it is time for the coaching staff to bring in some new quarterbacks for when quarterback Bryce Young leaves. One of those targets is Dylan Lonergan. The Georgia native appears to be down to three schools — Stanford, South Carolina and Alabama. He has made two trips to Tuscaloosa and plans to commit on July 12. Alabama is on the outside looking in, but don’t count the Tide out in his recruitment. The goal is to sign two quarterbacks in this year’s class.

