Five reasons Wisconsin could give Ohio State problems on Saturday

Wisconsin comes to Ohio Stadium to try and ruin the christening of the Big Ten football season for Ohio State on Saturday night. The Badgers are a tough and well-coached team that has been able to give OSU fits in the past, but the Buckeyes have won eight straight in the series, the last loss coming in 2010.

Though most experts and oddsmakers give a significant edge to the Buckeyes, there are reasons to believe that Wisconsin could make the over 100,000 in the ‘Shoe a bit nervous into the fourth quarter.

We love to take the side of Ohio State and give you reasons why each game can have a scarlet and gray hue to it, but there’s also the flip side. Sometimes it’s a stretch to give the opposition credit for an ability to hang with the Buckeyes, but in this case, it’s real.

Here are five reasons why Wisconsin could make things interesting Saturday night.

Physicality

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Austin Allen (11) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State’s offense can look like a laser light show and the opposition knows it. Teams that have had success against the Buckeyes brought a physical brand of ball that took the air out of the ball, kept the clock rolling, and kept the offense off the field.

It’ll be a surprise if that’s not the gameplan Wisconsin implements in this one and it has the personnel to do it because that’s been on brand and a part of the culture since Barry Alvarez arrived. That doesn’t mean that’s what will happen, but if you look at a team built for it, the Badgers are on the shortlist.

Improved play of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Army, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

When quarterback Graham Mertz committed to Wisconsin out of high school, he was a high 4-star, top 100 prospects that the Badgers have a hard time attracting under center. It was thought that he would be the answer to getting them over that hump to get to that next level.

But it hasn’t happened so far.

However, there have been signs of improvement this season. Mertz is completing 71% of his passes for 697 yards on the season and has thrown six touchdown passes to just two interceptions. He’ll need to pick his spots and make some plays to keep the chains moving and it sure looks like he’s more capable this season.

Defense

Top three NFL draft-eligible outside linebackers in the Big Ten

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) strips Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) of the ball during the second quarter of their game on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Wisconsin recovered the ball. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin has had one whale of a defense over the last few years, and it’s really been no different this season. The Badgers have only given up 21 points this season and surrendered just 17 in the lone loss against Washington State.

Things will have to play out, but this might be the best defense Ohio State faces all season long. There will be some negative plays and sacks, but OSU just has to keep battling through it and take the good with the bad. Points and yards will have to be earned in this one.

Injury concerns

Aug 5, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

I know we saw Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba get on the field again last week, but Smith-Njigba left the game without much fanfare and he looked uncomfortable and didn’t return.

We haven’t heard much and everyone assumes he and Fleming will be ready in the passing game, but at least in the case of JSN, hamstrings can be tricky. With Fleming and his history of shoulder issues, you have to wonder just how dynamic both can be in a very physical contest. And that’s before we even talk about what might be ailing running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Now granted, Ohio State has a very deep and talented wide receiving corps and can still do damage with Marvin Harrison Jr, Emeka Egbuka, and company, but options won’t be as plentiful or game-breaking. That slightly dialed-down weapons might be just enough to keep Wisconsin in this game.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a long first down in the third quarter against Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4) during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Sometimes if you have the dude, you can saddle him up and go win a game. I’m not saying that Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen is the best running back in the country, but he’s another very good one in a long line of backs that have had the big W on the side of their helmet.

Allen is a big back but has underrated breakaway speed that can be a difference in a game like this. He can lean on defensive lines and get better as the game wears on. That could be a huge advantage as this game gets deeper into the night

