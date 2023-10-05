Five reasons why Texas A&M will beat Alabama in Week 6

As Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) hosts No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) this weekend, the matchup could prove to be a defining one for the division crown. Both programs have more than bragging rights on the line, giving each other ample challenge on both sides of the ball.

The Aggies and Crimson Tide have split the last two matchups. Unranked Texas A&M converted a walk-off field goal to upset No. 1 Alabama 41-38 in 2021, while the Crimson Tide fended off the Aggies 24-20 in Tuscaloosa last season. Fans should expect nothing less than a hard-fought battle once again Saturday afternoon.

While one should never count out a Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide program, the truth of the matter is that this Alabama team is not as equipped to make a run for the national title, or so we believe. There are more than a few areas that the Aggies can leverage in their favor, setting them up for one of their biggest wins of the season yet.

These are the reasons why when the dust settles Saturday evening, it will be Texas A&M walking away with a win over Alabama.

The Aggies have the QB advantage

The Aggies may be rolling with a backup quarterback, but they certainly have the better passer of the two on the field this weekend. Jalen Milroe’s 76.7 passer grade, according to Pro Football Focus, is solid.

However, it nowhere near matches the 92.2 passer grade that Max Johnson has on his resume so far this season. Better yet, Johnson has proven more efficient in stretching the field. His 95.8 PFF grade on deep passes (20+ yards) is stellar, while his 92.6 grade on medium passes (10-19 yards) is levels ahead of Milroe’s 41.8 grade on medium passes.

If you’re leaning on one quarterback to win the game with their arm, he’s the one donning the Maroon and White.

A&M's pass rush will make Jalen Milroe uncomfortable

The Aggies’ defense is turning a corner at the perfect time, and naturally, that spells doom for Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe. According to PFF, when Milroe faces pressure, his passer grade plummets from 87.9 to 50.0. When blitzed, he registers a 59.7 passer grade, as opposed to 85.7 when the opposing defense plays softer coverage.

In case you haven’t heard, the Maroon and White have a proven track record of getting into the backfield. Heading into Week 6, they rank second in total sacks, first in tackles for loss, and first in sack percentage in the country.

Forcing Milroe to make plays under pressure will likely nudge him toward those negative tendencies.

Texas A&M's run defense will show up to play

If the Crimson Tide hope to escape Kyle Field with a win, chances are they’ll opt for a ground-and-pound type of game. They’ll be physical in the trenches, which means carrying the ball early and often. The bad news for Alabama is that the Aggies’ run defense has shown up this season, and they should be able to do the same on Saturday.

A&M ranks 20th against the run, allowing just 96.2 yards per game on the ground to their opponents. Last week with Raheim Sanders back in tow, the Aggies limited him to 34 yards on 11 carries, which amounts to 3.1 yards per attempt.

The Crimson Tide’s only chance may be to run through Texas A&M, but the latter will be more than ready.

Alabama's secondary will have a long day, and we've seen it before

What happened the last time the Crimson Tide faced a dynamic receiver group? Well, in Week 2 they were torched for 349 yards through the air, highlighted by Ja’Tavion Sanders (114 yards), Adonai Mitchell (78 yards, 2 TDs), and Xavier Worthy (75 yards, 1 TD).

Do we expect them to fare much better against a vaunted group that includes Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith?

True freshman safety Caleb Downs is becoming an emerging star in Alabama’s secondary. Nonetheless, he’ll still face a learning curve as his first season progresses. Expect Johnson to test this Crimson Tide secondary deep, with weapons like Stewart and Smith aiding him.

The 12th Man will tilt the tide in the Aggies' favor

The last time the Crimson Tide walked into Kyle Field, they were ranked No. 1 and ended up leaving with a 41-38 loss to an unranked Aggies team. In last year’s regular-season finale, a No. 5 ranked LSU Tigers team was dealt their third loss of the season, effectively ending their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff.

Throw the stats and the computer models out the door. No team in their right mind wants to face a Texas A&M team that has the breadth of a 102,733 crowd roaring behind them.

With the No. 1 seed in the SEC West on the line, a Crimson Tide team that isn’t necessarily built for a championship run this season will face a tall task to walk away with a win.

