Five reasons why Texas A&M will beat New Mexico in Week 1

A mere 24 hours separates Texas A&M football fans from the first action of the season as the Aggies welcome New Mexico to Kyle Field. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT, and as the Maroon and White prepare for the Lobos they enter as heavy favorites in this showdown.

Both of these programs enter with heightened expectations after their respective underwhelming 2022 campaigns. New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales is entering his fourth year with the Lobos, but he could be on the early hot seat following two straight seasons of finishing last in the conference in scoring.

Of course, we remember all too well last year’s 5-7 (2-6 SEC) debacle from the Aggies, which gives head coach Jimbo Fisher and this program a pivotal 2023 season to embark on.

A win in Week 1 would be a convincing statement for either team, but when looking at the talent on paper and what to expect from each program, it should be Texas A&M walking away with a 1-0 record. Of course, they’ll need to execute their keys to victory, but nonetheless, they have more than a handful of traits leaning in their favor.

From a new offensive look which should be a far cry from what was on display last year, to a fearsome group at both wide receiver and defensive line, the Aggies should have the advantage when it comes to talent as well as scheme. They should not overlook any opponent on their slate, but handily beating the Lobos is the right way to set the tone for this season.

Here are the five reasons why Texas A&M should beat New Mexico in their 2023 Week 1 opener.

The offense will be a 180 from 2022

Gone are the days of watching a Texas A&M offense that finished 101st in scoring and 96th in total yards per game! Despite all the cynics and offseason noise, expect Jimbo Fisher to give the reins of the playcalling duties to Bobby Petrino, whose offense should be fun and flashy when compared it last year’s campaign. Expect a healthy dose of Conner Weigman airing it out from the start, coupled with a heavy dose of the run game to control the tempo against the Lobos.

The passing game should take a leap forward

The last time we saw Petrino coaching in the SEC, the year was 2011 and he helped guide quarterback Tyler Wilson to an SEC-leading 3,638 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 63.2 completion percentage. Now, don’t expect Weigman to put up Heisman-worthy numbers in Week 1, but the passing game should very much look dynamic, and for the better.

A "pick your poison" WR group

How will the Lobos defense lock down Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith, and Moose Muhammad III altogether? Spoiler alert: they can’t. Add in Noah Thomas and New Mexico’s secondary will have trouble accounting for every pass-catcher on any given down. The Lobos did finish 37th in passing yards per game allowed in 2022, but it’s hard to imagine a “no-fly-zone” when the Aggies receiving corps steps onto the field.

Texas A&M's healthy DL line

So long as this group can stay healthy for the long haul of the season, Shemar Turner, McKinnley Jackson, Walter Nolen, and Fadil Diggs are as fearsome of a front unit as there is in the SEC. New Mexico ranked 126th with an average of 3.7 sacks allowed per game in 2022, which only heightens the expectations for the Aggies’ pass rush in Week 1.

Add on the fact that New Mexico will be rolling with a transfer quarterback, and Texas A&M has an advantage when battling in the trenches and generating pressure.

Experience and upside in the secondary

Last season, Texas A&M held the best mark in the SEC when defending the pass, allowing just 156.2 yards per game through the air. Returning veterans such as Tyreek Chappell and Demani Richardson will make sure there are no drop-offs when it comes to the backend unit. Tack on a potential breakout star in nickel corner Bryce Anderson, and the Aggies’ secondary should have a great day in making Dylan Hopkins work for every pass attempt.

