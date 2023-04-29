Five reasons why TE Cameron Latu is a perfect fit for the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers chose Alabama tight end Cameron Latu with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Many were expecting Latu to be a Day 3 pick. However, the 49ers were impressed enough to pick the Utah native right before the end of the third round on Day 2.

Latu has the skillset to be productive at the professional level. He is 6-foot-5, 244 pounds and uses his frame as his strength. Latu made strides in the last two seasons at Alabama as both a blocking and receiving tight end.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down five reasons why Latu will be a great fit for the 49ers.

Winning is in Latu's DNA

Cameron Latu spent five seasons in Tuscaloosa playing for the Crimson Tide. Over the course of his Alabama career, the Crimson Tide finished 62-7. That time period ranges from 2018-2022. Latu has won a National Championship and has played in two more. One thing that the San Francisco 49ers are all too familiar with is winning. The 49ers seem to be a couple of pieces away from really solidifying their team to make a run at the Super Bowl. Latu does not hurt their chances as he brings a winning mentality and toughness to a very gritty 49ers squad.

Latu's versatility

Latu began his college career as an outside linebacker before transitioning to play tight end. He is quite accustomed to adjusting his game to fit the team’s needs. With his versatility, he becomes even more valuable for 49ers play-caller and head coach Kyle Shanahan. Latu should be a good fit in Shanahan’s creative offense in the NFC West.

Adding Latu's skillset to create a premier tight end room

The 49ers already have one of the NFL’s elite tight ends in George Kittle. The former Iowa Hawkeye has already solidified himself as a proven blocker and pass-catcher. Latu will be able to be mentored by one of the best in the game as well as be able to play alongside him for years to come. I really like the dynamic of having Latu on one side of the line of scrimmage and Kittle on the other side. The 49ers choosing Latu makes total sense to establish depth, develop him, and utilize his skillset in a multitude of different ways.

49ers run-heavy offense could use a proven run blocker

As I mentioned previously, Kittle is one of the best run blockers in the entire NFL. With the 49ers relying heavily on the run game, it makes sense to add another tight end that can block at a high level. Latu was primarily used as a receiving tight end early on in his career. However, he became more well-rounded toward the end of his career at Alabama. His development as a run blocker could be very valuable to the 49ers offense.

Latu has already played in an NFL-style offense

In Latu’s college career, Alabama had three different offensive coordinators — Mike Locksley (2018), Steve Sarkisian (2019-2020), and Bill O’Brien (2021-2022). The coach that had the most NFL experience was O’Brien. He coached in the NFL for 12 years. Therefore, his offensive playcalling was relatively similar to what is being run in the NFL. Latu is a high-IQ tight end that did a tremendous job of adjusting to O’Brien’s NFL-style offense. In the last two seasons, he hauled in 56 receptions for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns.

