Here are five reasons why Gardner-Webb football is again bound for the FCS Playoffs

Following a loss at Tennessee State in mid-September, Gardner-Webb coach Tre Lamb emphasized to his football team that it had no margin for error in its pursuit of a second straight FCS Playoff appearance.

“We knew we had to win out after our loss at Tennessee State, so we’ve been preparing every week as if it was the playoffs,” he said. “It’s been win or go home for the past several weeks.”

Gardner-Webb earned its fifth win in a row Saturday courtesy of a 34-10 victory over Charleston Southern. By virtue of the victory, it claimed a share of the Big South-OVC title and a berth in the FCS Playoffs.

TWICE AS NICE: Gardner-Webb football claims Big South-OVC title, FCS Playoff berth

DOMINANT EFFORT: Here's how Gardner-Webb football moved within a win of a Big South-OVC title

The Runnin’ Bulldogs will travel to Macon, Georgia, on Saturday for a matchup with Mercer. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

“I’m excited for how we finished and excited for these guys like Ty French and our seniors who believed in what we were doing as a coaching staff,” Lamb said. “This proves we’re no flash in the pan; we’ve won two (conference titles) in a row, we’re officially winners.”

Here are five reasons for Gardner-Webb’s mid-season turnaround.

Coming through in the clutch

Gardner-Webb knows how to win tight ball games, with four of its seven wins coming by seven points or less.

Three of those — wins over Eastern Kentucky, UT Martin and Bryant — came during its current winning streak, including a 38-34 win over UT Martin that allowed the Runnin’ Bulldogs to earn a share of the Big South-OVC title.

Down three, quarterback Jaylen King’s 10-yard touchdown run with 13 seconds remaining lifted Gardner-Webb to the win. The following week, Gardner-Webb and Bryant went tit-for-tat, the Runnin’ Bulldogs earning a 45-44 win in overtime.

Tough nonconference schedule pays off

Lamb isn’t shy in his belief that “iron sharpens iron.”

Nothing indicates this more than Gardner-Webb’s nonconference schedule, which this season featured FBS opponents Appalachian State and East Carolina. The Runnin’ Bulldogs schedule also included United Athletic Conference (UAC) champion Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky and Elon.

Though able to win only two of those games, Lamb said it benefited his team in the long run.

“It’s been back-to-back years; we played three ‘Group of Five’ games last year, and then two more this year,” Lamb said. “We know we’re going to have to play them and we like to play them. It makes us better at the end of the season.”

What can (Jayden) Brown do for you?

Narii Gaither is a legend at Gardner-Webb, one in a pair of Runnin’ Bulldogs to rush for 3,000 career yards. However, as the senior standout departs, the running back position in Boiling Springs is in good hands.

Jayden Brown has been a revelation this fall, rushing for 646 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 244 yards and five TDs.

“We have a strong culture; I’ve been under (Gaither’s) wing and we’ve been building a strong running back group,” Brown said. “Our core values, we’re a tight group. We’re tight (as a team) off the football field. That really helps us on Saturdays.”

“Diaper Dandy”

Thrust into duty after Matthew Caldwell was injured midway through the season, freshman Jaylen King has led Gardner-Webb to wins in five of his six starts.

A native of Folkston, Georgia, he has completed 86-of-163 passes for 992 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has 392 rushing yards and five TDs.

King has twice been named Big South-OVC Freshman of the Week, in addition to Monday being recognized as a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, given to the top freshman in the FCS.

Veterans key defensive effort

Though taking its lumps at points this season, Gardner-Webb’s senior standouts on defense have made their impact felt.

French set a new Gardner-Webb record for sacks last Saturday against Charleston Southern. He now has 31.5 career sacks to go with 227 tackles, an interception, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Linebacker Will McRainey led the team with 90 tackles. He also had a sack, an interception, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Opponents have found it difficult passing on graduate defensive back Jamari Brown, who has 57 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups this fall.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Gardner-Webb football: 5 reasons Runnin' Bulldogs are in FCS Playoffs