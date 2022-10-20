Five reasons why the CU Buffs could make things close at Oregon State

Part two of the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2022 season has begun and the reviews so far are much improved. Interim head coach Mike Sanford, who some believe may have a chance at the full-time job, seems to be leading things in a positive direction.

Coming off last week’s win against Cal, the Buffs are now headed to Oregon State’s Reser Stadium for the first time since 2017. Colorado is about a 24-point underdog as the 5-2 Beavers are just days removed from an impressive win over Washington State.

I’m not saying Oregon State should be on upset alert, but below are a few reasons why CU could make things close in Corvallis:

First and foremost, CU's defense has regrouped

Oct 15, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (8) following the end of regulation against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In Gerald Chatman’s first game leading the Buffs’ defense, his squad allowed Cal only 35 total rushing yards and 13 points. Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo was freed up to make a few big plays and the secondary caused Bears QB Jack Plummer plenty of confusion. Oregon State is a step up from Cal, however.

Momentum

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 15: Place kicker Cole Becker #36 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates after a second quarter field goal against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field on October 15, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Momentum is a powerful factor in sports, and the Buffs certainly have some after their overtime win last week. Sanford’s approach has re-energized the players and has reassured me that Colorado’s ceiling isn’t where Karl Dorrell described it to be.

If Owen McCown is out, JT Shrout isn't a bad backup

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 15: Quarterback J.T. Shrout #5 of the Colorado Buffaloes rolls out of the pocket in the second half of a game against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field on October 15, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Story continues

After taking several big hits last week, Owen McCown was removed from the game in favor of JT Shrout, who was solid late in the game. Shrout was much more confident in the pocket and his overtime touchdown pass to Montana Lemonious-Craig was more of what I expected from the Buffs’ offense this season.

McCown will be a game-time decision, but Sanford could be more likely to play it safe with Shrout playing better. And in case you missed it, Brendon Lewis entered the transfer portal, so I’d expect Drew Carter to be next in line.

Penalties

Jonathan Smith

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

Looking at areas in which Colorado may have an advantage, the Beavers haven’t exactly played disciplined football this season. They’re currently eighth in the Pac-12 with 57.4 penalty yards per game while the Buffs are third at 41.7. In a game of inches, that’s quite a few yards of separation.

Buffs are beginning to make the big plays

Oct 15, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Tyrin Taylor (5) intercepts the football in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Big plays are often key to upsetting an opponent. Just one moment of excellence can make up for a stretch of poor play. Last week, we saw big plays from Trevor Woods, Tyrin Taylor, Chandler-Semedo, Lemonious-Craig and Daniel Arias. The deep ball has been improving for the Buffs’ offense and I’d expect some aggressive play-calling with nothing to lose.

Further reading

[lawrence-related id=12139,12164,12137,12135,12076]

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire