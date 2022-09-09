Five reasons why Colorado will sneak out of Falcon Stadium with a win

The Colorado Buffaloes will be in a strange position on Saturday being a Power Five school that is facing a double-digit line against a Group of Five school.

But, Air Force has the ability to compete against any team in the country due to its offensive attack and because the Falcons are so well coached that they rarely ever make mistakes. The Buffs will have to play a disciplined brand of football if they hope to come away with a win.

For the following five reasons, I believe there’s a chance that Colorado can leave the Springs with a win over Air Force:

Colorado's defensive front should be hungry

The big boys up front will need to bring their A-game to beat Air Force. If they play up to their potential and dominate the line of scrimmage, it will go a long way toward upsetting the Falcons and their mighty run game.

CU's linebackers will keep impressing

Quinn Perry was a bright spot on the defense last week, making a number of tackles and bringing some leadership to a defense in need of it. If the defensive line is able to muddy up the line of scrimmage, then the linebackers could be primed for a big game. The Buffs have a ton of experience and talent at linebacker, they just have to make the plays to limit Air Force.

The offensive line keeps improving

There was a noticeable improvement up front in the season opener, especially in the run game. Colorado could have an advantage when it comes to the line of scrimmage when the Buffs are on offense. Air Force deploys a three-man front with the starting lineman averaging only around 260 pounds. The OL should be licking their chops in preparation for a game plan that should feature the run game.

Colorado has better outside playmakers

Danial Arias leads a talented bunch of pass catchers that have the ability to take advantage of a young group of Air Force defensive backs. Arias was named our offensive player of the game last week and with players like Jordyn Tyson catching his first career touchdown and transfer RJ Sneed getting healthy, Colorado has the playmakers on the outside to get a win.

Story continues

Pride

“The Pride and Tradition of the Colorado Buffaloes will not be entrusted to the timid or weak.”

The Buffaloes did not play up to this standard last week and it was noticed by the coaches and captains. Now facing a second straight week of being a big underdog, now is the time for those in leadership positions to say enough is enough.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire