Five reasons why the Charlotte Hornets are the perfect fit for Alabama forward Brandon Miller

With the NBA’s draft order now set, the expectation is that Brandon Miller, the Alabama freshman sensation, will be heading to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2 overall. However, it’s important to remember that mock drafts and projections are purely speculation.

Interestingly enough, he would be the second Alabama player to be drafted by a professional organization in Charlotte in the last few months, with former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young being selected first overall by the Panthers.

Miller is considered a lock to be drafted within the first five picks of this year’s draft. The only question that remains is where he will land.

Roll Tide Wire makes a case for why Miller would be a perfect fit for the Charlotte Hornets organization.

Adding firepower to Hornets lineup

One thing that is certain is that Brandon Miller is going to find a way to get buckets. It can come from the three-point line, inside, or from the line. Whatever the case may be, Miller is going to provide a scoring punch. The Hornets have struggled to win games in recent seasons because of the lack of scoring options on the floor. If LaMelo Ball can stay healthy and Miller can perform consistently, the Hornets could be in a good spot in the Eastern Conference. It all depends on how the two of them gel in Charlotte.

Adding to the Hornets' young, improving roster

The Hornets’ front office has placed an emphasis on adding young talent to its roster. Two of the focal points on the team are guard LaMelo Ball and forward PJ Washington. Although the two make for an interesting duo, the addition of Miller could make for an even more intriguing trio in Charlotte. Ball is 21 years old. Washington is 24 years old. As for Miller, he is 20 years old. The three could help lay the foundation for what is to come in the future.

Mentored by one of the all-time greats

One of the greatest basketball players of all time is former Chicago Bull Michael Jordan. It just so happens that Jordan is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and attends the majority of their games throughout the season. While the Hornets have had their share of struggles as of late, Jordan has made it a point to share his knowledge of the game with the players on the roster. If anyone is capable of mentoring Miller, it would be Jordan. I really think that the two would be a perfect fit. Jordan is trying to build something special, so why not help build the foundation with a player like Miller?

Can perform at an elite level on both ends of the floor

Last season, Brandon Miller took college basketball by storm. He led the Crimson Tide in several stat categories and helped Alabama become the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. A lot of the team’s success was determined by how Miller played. He was an efficient shooter in his lone season in Tuscaloosa. Miller shot 43.1% from the floor and 38.4% from distance. Perhaps his most intriguing statistic was the amount of steals and blocks that he had. He had 32 blocks and 33 steals over the course of the season. Miller can provide a lot of minutes and perform well on both ends of the floor.

One of the highest floors in the NBA draft

There is no denying the fact that Brandon Miller is one of the top prospects in the NBA draft. Outside of French sensation Victor Wembanyama, Miller might have the highest floor of any prospect in the draft. His ability to shoot, defend, and rebound at an elite level makes him more valuable than the vast majority of the draft entrants. There is a low likelihood that Miller does not succeed in the NBA. For that reason, the Hornets selecting Miller would be a slam dunk pick.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire