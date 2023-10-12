Five reasons why Auburn won’t beat LSU

Auburn returns to action on Saturday and they will have their hands full with a game against the LSU Tigers.

While Auburn is still looking for its first SEC win, LSU is coming off of a win over Missouri that showcased their strengths and their weaknesses. Their offense is the best in the conference and is full of impact players but the defense has had a disappointing start to the season and can be easily attacked.

However, they are still heavy favorites over Auburn and it will be tough for Hugh Freeze and Co. to take down the Bayou Bengals Saturday night, here are five reasons why Auburn won’t be able to and will pick up its third straight loss.

Jayden Daniels is unstoppable

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Daniels is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and is capable of hurting Auburn with his arm and legs. He leads the SEC in nearly every passing statistic and has put LSU on his back to make up for their struggling defense. No one has been able to stop him this season and Auburn’s defense will have to be at their best to try and limit the damage he does.

Auburn can't take advantage of LSU's weaknesses

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s biggest weakness is their secondary as teams are averaging 283.6 yards through the air against them, the 11th most in college football. Unfortunately for Auburn, their passing attack is their biggest weakness and they will not be able to capitalize on the opportunities LSU will give them.

Auburn will have some success throwing the ball, but not enough to pull off the upset.

One of Malik Nabers and Brian Thompson Jr. will go off

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK.

LSU has two of the top wide receivers in the country and both Nabers and Thompson Jr. are capable of taking over a game. While a defense can double-team one elite receiver, it is tough to double-cover two and not get exposed. One of the two will have a good matchup at times and I expect them to take advantage.

It's in Death Valley

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU has one of the best home-field advantages in the country when Tiger Stadium is rocking and Auburn has famously struggled to win there, they have an all-time record of 6-19-1 and the 2021 win snapped a 10-game losing streak in Death Valley.

Auburn has never won back-to-back games at LSU and it will be extremely hard to do that Saturday with the game being at night, allowing the LSU fans to get even more fired up.

Auburn is still missing several key players

Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics

Despite coming off a bye, Auburn is extremely banged up and will likely be down several key players. Most notably, Auburn’s defense will be without starting linebacker Austin Keys, nickel cornerback Keionte Scott and defensive end Mosiah Nisili-Kite.

Auburn’s defense has been great so far but this is the best offense they’ve faced so far and they can’t afford to be down impact players.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire