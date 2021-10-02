Five reasons why Auburn will win at LSU

There’s a ton of questions about both teams heading into the SEC West showdown Saturday night.

After talking to LSU folks throughout the week, it seems like both teams still don’t really know why type of squad they are watching in 2021.

Auburn fans believe its possible for their Tigers to win in Baton Rouge but everything meeds to come together.

LSU fans have no faith in the running game of their team. The offensive front has been unable to move opposing defensive linemen to create space in the running game. On the defensive side of the ball, the LSU front seven has not been able to stop the run.

What will give Saturday night? Here are five reasons that the game goes Auburn’s way.

Auburn gets the running game going

Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

As I stated above, Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter should be able to get the ground attack running behind Auburn’s offensive line.

LSU does not like to blitz

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Sec Media Days Ed Orgeron

Unless there is a massive shift in LSU’s defense game plan, whoever starts at quarterback for Auburn should have time to deliver passes on time.

It’s worth noting that LSU leads the league in impacting the quarterback through the pass rush. This is actually incredible when you look at how little they blitz.

Auburn makes LSU one dimensional on offense

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s game plan will be solely on Max Johnson as Auburn’s front seven has done a great job stopping the opposing run game. With the exception of Georgia State last week, Auburn has made opposing quarterbacks throw the football. LSU will go to the air early and often. Let’s see if they can get things together on the back end.

This is a must win for Bryan Harsin

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

The Auburn fanbase will freak out if Auburn doesn’t win this game. The Harsin era of Auburn football needs a road victory.

It’s time that Auburn wins at LSU

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

It’s been two decades. The Auburn Tigers have been unable to win on Baton Rouge since 1999. That has to end eventually right?

1

1