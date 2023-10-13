Five reasons why Auburn can upset LSU on Saturday

The Auburn Tigers return from the bye week to face No. 20 LSU on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

Before the bye week, Auburn took No. 1 Georgia down to the wire before falling, 27-20. Auburn looks to carry momentum from that game into Death Valley and possibly escape with a win. A victory over LSU would be Auburn’s second straight in Baton Rouge after failing to win a game there since 1999. It would also help Auburn avoid its first 0-3 SEC start since 2012.

Thursday, we examined all of the disadvantages that Auburn has entering the game. Today, we take a look at every aspect that could lead to an Auburn win.

Here are five ways, if perfectly executed, that Auburn can knock off LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

Auburn is fresh

Auburn took some lumps during the first half of the season, especially in their final two games before the break. Several players will miss the LSU game due to injury, but several others have had time to heal from injury and fatigue. Could this fresh start benefit the Tigers?

Auburn could use quarterbacks to their advantage

LSU has earned four wins this season, but has had struggles against dual-threat quarterbacks says LSU Wire’s Tyler Nettuno.

“Dual-threat quarterbacks continue to be a thorn in the side of this team after allowing big games to Jordan Travis (Florida State), KJ Jefferson (Arkansas), and Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss),” Nettuno said. “The Tigers were better against Mississippi State when they got a ton of pressure on quarterback Will Rogers, and that seems to be the key for this defense finding success.”

Payton Thorne has shown that he can run the ball, and Robby Ashford has been vital to Auburn’s red zone success. If these two step up on Saturday, LSU’s defense could be in trouble.

Jaylin Simpson and DJ James continue their successful season

LSU’s Jayden Daniels leads the SEC in passing with 1,969 yards through three games, which will give the Auburn secondary a workout. Jaylin Simpson continues to be one of the top safeties in the country with four interceptions, and DJ James has allowed just 61% of passes to be caught by receivers that he is covering. Those two, along with the rest of the defensive backfield, will need to play at a high level to disrupt one of LSU’s strong suits.

Auburn gets the passing attack going

LSU does not have many areas of concern, but the lowest team grade from PFF goes to their pass coverage. LSU, as a team, has a grade of 66.7. If Thorne can connect with his receivers, it could create more points and more opportunities to win.

Auburn is not afraid of Death Valley

It was a long time coming, but Auburn’s 2021 win in Baton Rouge was the first for the Tigers since 1999. The stigma of “Auburn can’t win in Baton Rouge” is gone, and it should not be a factor in a game that Auburn has a chance to win.

