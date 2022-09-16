Five reasons why Auburn takes down Penn State on Saturday

Auburn hosts Penn State this Saturday and hopes to get revenge after last season’s 28-20 loss to the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley.

The anticipation of this game has grown more and more as the days have passed. The call for “All Auburn, All Orange” has led fans to believe that Auburn will hit the field wearing orange jerseys for the game, but that verdict is still left to be reached.

No matter what jersey the team plays in, the fans will be treated to a classic game between two solid programs from respectable conferences. Here are five reason’s why Auburn will walk away victorious from their nonconference showdown with Penn State.

Too much pressure on Sean Clifford

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has had success throwing the football this season, completing 39-of-64 passes for 495 yards. However, he was pressured plenty in last season’s game and was forced to throw many quick passes.

It helps Auburn that Derick Hall and Owen Pappoe return to this season’s defense. Going against a Penn State offensive line that still needs to prove their worth, Auburn’s pass rush could give them an advantage.

Stopping the run

This sort of goes hand-in-hand with reason No. 5, but alas it is something to watch for.

Sam Dehring of Nittany Lions Wire made a great point when explaining his concerns ahead of the game. Last week, running back Nicholas Singleton rushed for 179 yards on 10 carries in a blowout win over Ohio. But, one week prior at Purdue, the Lions could not get the ball moving, as they rushed for only 98 yards.

Auburn’s secondary has not had a dominant performance yet during the 2022 season, so the front seven will be the “it” factor for Auburn’s defense.

Auburn will alter Clifford's consistency

Clifford has been on an upward trend recently but has been inconsistent at times with decision-making.

Clifford will need to play a near-perfect game in order to lead his team to victory, but the Auburn defense could keep that from happening. If the front seven keeps pressure on him, and the backfield finds a way to create turnovers or break up passes, then Auburn walks away victorious.

Auburn's rushing attack

Auburn’s rushing attack has the ability to be one of the best in the country. The unit, headlined by Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter, and Damari Alston, has an average of 247 yards per game.

Those three, along with Robby Ashford, can make up for a lack of an established passing game early on. The Tigers will get their chance to prove their worth in the running game Saturday.

The raucous atmosphere at Jordan-Hare Stadium

On the weekly radio show “Tiger Talk” on Thursday, defensive coordinator Jeff Schemedding said that he and the team want Auburn fans to set a new decibel record on Saturday.

Hey, don’t threaten Auburn fans with a good time.

There has been plenty of buildup to this game all week, and Auburn fans will show up early and yell as loud as possible. No, Jordan-Hare Stadium does not seat 100,000 spectators, but the energy that Auburn fans will express will still create a hostile environment.

