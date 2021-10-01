Five reasons why Auburn should start Bo Nix vs LSU

The conversation will not stop until kickoff in Baton Rouge Saturday night.

When Bryan Harsin pulled Bo Nix and put in T.J. Finley in Auburn’s comeback win over Georgia State, it sparked a conversation among Auburn fans on who would be the better option to start against LSU Saturday night.

Finley came into the game, provided a spark, and was clutch in a 98-yard touchdown drive that would help the Tigers secure the win but all of those reasons are not enough when you look at who should be Auburn’s starter Saturday night.

Here are five reasons why Auburn should start Nix on Saturday night.

Experience

Nix has more experience in SEC play than Finley despite Finley getting some reps as a starter for LSU last year.

Part of Nix’s experience was his great performance against LSU last season. Perhaps he will matchup up well against the Tigers this weekend as well.

LSU knows everything about Finley

Finley was LSU’s quarterback in 2020. This coaching staff knows everything about him. If he starts, they will know how to defend what he wants to do.

On the other hand, he could be used in a different way in this Harsin offense.

It's worth seeing how he responds to being benched

I’m curious to see how Nix responds to the decision last Saturday to pull him for the last several drives of the game. He may be more focused and it could be used as a wake-up call to help him step up as Auburn’s quarterback.

It also could wreck his confidence.

You can always put in Finley

If you start Nix, you can always pull him the moment he proves that he is not right for the job. Based on what we have seen from the third-year starter if he’s not able to put it all together early, Harsin can keep the leash on his very short and have Finley ready to go in early.

He's the more talented quarterback

More talented does not always mean better. In this case, Nix’s upside is still tremendous. The question for Harsin and Auburn is: How long do you wait for Nix’s potential to fall in line?

