Five reasons why Auburn will lose to Alabama

Auburn will need some Iron Bowl magic to beat Alabama in this year’s Iron Bowl.

Alabama has won their last five games and had one of the best offensive performances in program history last week against Arkansas. Auburn, on the other hand, has lost their last three games and will be without starting quarterback Bo Nix.

Here are five reasons Alabama will beat Auburn on Saturday.

Bryce Young will let it fly

Young has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season, completing 71.7 percent of his passes for 3,584 yards and 38 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Young threw for 559 yards and five touchdowns last week and should have plenty of confidence heading into the game. Auburn’s secondary has struggled against quality quarterbacks, and this is their toughest test yet.

Poor special teams play

Strong special teams play can be a major boost to a team trying to pull off an upset, unfortunately Auburn has not had good special teams play lately. The Tigers have committed far too many penalties and with the loss of Anders Carlson do not have a proven kicker for the first time in years. Expect special teams to cost Auburn at some point in the game.

Auburn’s offense will be unable to keep up

Alabama leads the SEC in both points per game (44.4) and third down conversion rate (56.49 percent). Auburn’s offense is 10th in points per game with 30.3 points per game and seventh on third down at 43.05 percent, expect Alabama to pull away in the second half as they keep putting pressure on Auburn’s defense and the Auburn offense will not be able to keep up.

Will Anderson Jr. is a game changer

As good as Young is for the Alabama offense, Anderson is Alabama’s best player and should be the one getting the most national attention. He is tied for the FBS lead with 13.5 sacks, and he leads the nation with 26.5 tackles for loss. Auburn’s offense will need a plan to deal with him on every snap. If Auburn does not have a plan for dealing with Anderson, then he can shut down Auburn’s offense by himself.

Bryan Harsin’s trick plays have been unsuccessful

It was no secret that Gus Malzahn always had some wild play to unleash against Alabama and that play usually helped Auburn win the game. Harsin has not shown the same ability with his trick plays, while some of them have been to poor execution none of them have helped swing any games. This would be the perfect time to unleash a trick play or two he has saved up but I have little belief they would have a big enough impact to change the outcome of the game.

