Five reasons why Auburn will beat Arkansas on Saturday

Auburn football will close out the road slate of their schedule on Saturday afternoon by paying the Arkansas Razorbacks a visit in Fayetteville.

Both teams are similar, which led the oddsmakers to give Arkansas a slight three-point advantage this week. ESPN also anticipates a close game by giving the home team a 54% chance to win, which is the closest prediction among SEC games this week according to ESPN analytics.

No one is expecting a blowout, but it is clear that the Tigers are underdogs heading into the game. Can they pull off the upset? It is incredibly possible.

Here are five reasons why the Tigers will sneak away from Northwest Arkansas with a victory on Saturday.

Fayetteville has been kind to Auburn of late

Auburn heads into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, where they have won three games in a row dating back to 2017, and have won four of the last five. It also helps that head coach Hugh Freeze won his most recent game in Fayetteville when he led Liberty to a 21-19 victory in 2022. There is something about Fayetteville, and the Tigers can take advantage.

Auburn can take advantage of Arkansas' weak pass blocking

Arkansas has one of the SEC’s best quarterbacks in KJ Jefferson. His 6-3, 247-pound frame makes him a dangerous runner in addition to being a solid passer. However, his protection has been subpar at best, which does not mesh with Auburn’s pass rush. Arkansas’ offensive line has allowed a whopping 107 pressures this season, with 37 resulting in sacks. Auburn will bring powerful weapons in Jalen McLeod, Eugene Asante, and Marcus Harris to Fayetteville to attack Jefferson, and should have a successful day doing so.

Jefferson will have a difficult time passing as well

If Jefferson finds the time to throw the ball, Auburn’s secondary will make it difficult for him to complete passes. Opposing quarterbacks are completing less than 66% of passes targeted at receivers that are covered by either Jaylin Simpson or DJ James. Arkansas’ top receiver, Andrew Armstrong, has hauled in just 76% of passes thrown his way. Mixing in the fact that the Tigers lead the SEC in total takeaways, it will be a challenging day for the Razorbacks offense.

Saturday could be another big day for Payton Thorne

Since taking the reigns of the offense full-time, Payton Thorne has found confidence in his arm. He has completed 70% of his passes for 424 yards and five touchdowns over the last two games, and his confidence could rise again on Saturday as he goes against a defense that allows 210 passing yards per game.

Bowl eligibility is on the line

Auburn has had an up-and-down season to this point, and knowing that a bowl invite is waiting on the other side of the game is a motivating factor. Expect Auburn to play inspired on Saturday.

