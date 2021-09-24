Auburn heads into the Georgia State game with a daunting five game stretch following.

Games against LSU, Georgia, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M all follow this final cupcake game of the season for the Tigers. Of course, I expect the Tigers to not worry about their future schedule at all. Harsin wants this team to focus on being 1-0 this week. It’s time to get back on track after a heartbreaking loss at Penn State last weekend. Can the Tigers put their foot back on the gas pedal against Georgia State?

Here are five reasons why Auburn will beat Georgia State on Saturday.

1. Auburn's ground game

The combination of Auburn's ground game and Georgia State's weak ground defense will lead to a lot of fun for Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. Don't forget, Shaun Shivers is back as well.

2. Auburn's pass rush will reignite

Don't expect Auburn's pass rush to fall asleep twice in a row. The Tigers will come out firing in this matchup.

3. Auburn's run stopping will shut down the Panthers offense

Georgia State's spread option is not match for one of the best run stopping defenses in the country. Georgia State may have a difficult time moving the chains if they don't elect to attack the middle of the field.

4. Bo Nix doesn't lose often at home

Nix is 12-2 inside Jordan-Hare stadium with a TD/INT ratio of 20/1. Bo Nix flex game? Bo Nix flex game.

5. Bryan Harsin won't let Auburn sleepwalk into this game

Harsin has taken the "win the week" mindset, installed in into his program, and has refused to shy away from it. After a disappointing loss on the road. Harsin will have this team mentally prepared to go out and compete against Georgia State. I'm not calling for a blowout, but I expect Harsin & Co. to make a statement.

