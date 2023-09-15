Five reasons why Auburn will beat Samford on Saturday

Auburn welcomes Samford to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday evening and hopes to work out several kinks ahead of next Saturday’s SEC opener at Texas A&M.

One of the major aspects that head coach Hugh Freeze wants to build on is consistency at the quarterback position. The rotation of Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford has seen its ups and downs through two games, and Freeze wants to keep working to figure out the right way to utilize both players.

“That’s a big challenge, and I do not like the way the other night went with it,” Freeze said during his weekly press conference on Monday. “At the same time, I think Robby (Ashford) has to get his touches. That is absolutely on my mind, and we have to figure it out.”

There are many reasons why Auburn has the advantage over Samford, but we broke it down to five. Here are five reasons why Auburn should take care of business on Saturday night.

Auburn's offense will outweigh one man

There is no doubt that Auburn’s defense will need to watch out for Samford quarterback Michael Hiers. The senior QB has passed for 690 yards through two games, but the rest of the offense has not reached the same level. Expect Auburn’s offense to put up solid numbers and for the Tigers’ defense to slow down Hiers’ fast start.

Jarquez Hunter returns to true form

After missing the first game, running back Jarquez Hunter returned to the Auburn running back rotation last Saturday at California. His performance did not live up to the hype, as he rushed for 53 yards on 11 carries in his season debut. Head coach Hugh Freeze said that he felt that Hunter was “rusty” last Saturday. The rust should be shaken off by Saturday, which will allow Hunter to compliment Damari Alston, Brian Battie, and Jeremiah Cobb in the best way.

Auburn will get the QB rotation figured out

Hugh Freeze has used a rotation of Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford at the quarterback position in both games to this point. Neither quarterback has been able to find an identity yet, but it helps that Freeze has identified the issue within the quarterback rotation. If Freeze can figure out an adequate balance between Thorne and Ashford, the Tigers should roll to a big win.

History is on the Tigers' side

Since Auburn and Samford play football on different levels, most assume that there is not much history between them. However, the Tigers and Bulldogs will square off for the 30th time in history on Saturday night. The Tigers hold a 28-0-1 advantage over Samford, with the lone tie coming in 1927. The trend of Auburn beating Samford should not change on Saturday.

It's homecoming

Homecoming is such a treasured time for Auburn alumni. Do the players want to let their biggest supporters down? Absolutely not. The team will play lights out, which will end in a big-time victory.

